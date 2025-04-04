LG's 42-inch C4 OLED TV is small but mighty, and it's just hit its lowest price ever in Australia

Hello darkness, my old friend, it's time for perfect blacks again, as LG's C4 OLED is discounted steeply, sure to fly off shelves fleetly. Appliance Central's deal is too good to refrain, it's a must-attain, within the world of bargains.

The C4 OLED was one of last year's best TVs, and you can pick up the 42-inch model at its lowest price ever right now, making it an absolute steal at AU$1,788 AU$1,195 — that's a saving of AU$593 from Appliance Central's previous listing price.

While 42 inches may not be ideal for larger living areas, it'd make for a great secondary screen for bedrooms, man caves and the like. It can also pull double duty as a large gaming monitor, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, G-Sync / FreeSync support, VRR and ALLM.

LOWEST PRICE LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch): was AU$1,788 now AU$1,195 at Appliance Central Save AU$593 Right now, you can grab the 42-inch model of LG's excellent C4 OLED TV at its lowest price ever at Appliance Central, coming down to just AU$1,788 AU$1,195 which is a huge saving of AU$593 from its previous listing price. Enjoy stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, deep blacks and a sleek design.

Of course, the 42-inch model isn't the only one that's discounted — Appliance Central has also slashed the price of the C4 OLED TV in other sizes:

48-inch: AU$2,080 AU$1,528

55-inch: AU$2,880 AU$1,778

65-inch: AU$3,880 AU$2,399

83-inch: AU $7,995 AU$4,880

In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we praised its amazing picture quality, refined webOS smart platform and fantastic gaming performance, but bemoaned its high price point.

Well, these discounted prices mostly do away with that particular concern, making now a great time to bring the LG C4 OLED TV into your home. We wouldn't wait too long, though — this stock will surely run out fast.