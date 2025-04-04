LG's 42-inch C4 OLED TV is small but mighty, and it's just hit its lowest price ever in Australia

Deals
By published

It makes for a perfect personal gaming screen or bedroom TV

LG C4 OLED TV deal with price drop tag
(Image credit: LG)

Hello darkness, my old friend, it's time for perfect blacks again, as LG's C4 OLED is discounted steeply, sure to fly off shelves fleetly. Appliance Central's deal is too good to refrain, it's a must-attain, within the world of bargains.

The C4 OLED was one of last year's best TVs, and you can pick up the 42-inch model at its lowest price ever right now, making it an absolute steal at AU$1,788 AU$1,195 — that's a saving of AU$593 from Appliance Central's previous listing price.

While 42 inches may not be ideal for larger living areas, it'd make for a great secondary screen for bedrooms, man caves and the like. It can also pull double duty as a large gaming monitor, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, G-Sync / FreeSync support, VRR and ALLM.

LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch)
LOWEST PRICE
LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch): was AU$1,788 now AU$1,195 at Appliance Central

Save AU$593

Right now, you can grab the 42-inch model of LG's excellent C4 OLED TV at its lowest price ever at Appliance Central, coming down to just AU$1,788 AU$1,195 which is a huge saving of AU$593 from its previous listing price. Enjoy stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, deep blacks and a sleek design.

View Deal

Of course, the 42-inch model isn't the only one that's discounted — Appliance Central has also slashed the price of the C4 OLED TV in other sizes:

48-inch: AU$2,080 AU$1,528
55-inch: AU$2,880 AU$1,778
65-inch: AU$3,880 AU$2,399
83-inch: AU$7,995 AU$4,880

In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we praised its amazing picture quality, refined webOS smart platform and fantastic gaming performance, but bemoaned its high price point.

Well, these discounted prices mostly do away with that particular concern, making now a great time to bring the LG C4 OLED TV into your home. We wouldn't wait too long, though — this stock will surely run out fast.

More from Tom's Guide

See more TVs Deals
TOPICS
Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tvs
The Sony 2025 lineup of TVs and soundbars

Sony TV lineup 2025: new OLED, Mini-LED, and LED TVs releasing this year

Sony Bravia 8 II

I just saw the Sony Bravia 8 II in action — and it looks like this year's OLED TV to beat
Image Playground vs Pixel Studio.

I used Apple Image Playground vs Google Pixel Studio to generate images with people — here’s the winner
See more latest
Most Popular
Hoka spring deals
Huge Hoka spring sale live from $39 — 13 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and fitness apparel
The LG G4 OLED TV displaying colorful, abstract shapes next to a Tom&#039;s Guide branded tag that reads: &quot;Lowest Price&quot;
Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $800 off the LG G4 OLED TV — lowest price ever
DreamCloud mattress
The DreamCloud mattress drops to its cheapest ever price of $319 in huge flash sale — get $599 of free bedding too
Beats Studio Buds Plus deal
Hurry! My favorite Beats earbuds just hit their lowest price ever — now $70 off
iPad mini 7 in case with deal tag
My favorite iPad just fell to its lowest ever price — 20% off the iPad mini 7
Home Depot Black Friday deals
Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is live — here's the 23 best deals I'd shop now from $10
Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode on a blue background
Best Buy will open stores at midnight for the Switch 2 launch — what you need to know
Carhartt Pocket Tee Deals
Carhartt’s spring apparel sale knocks up to 40% off — here’s 9 deals I’m adding to my cart
Nike Spring Deals
Epic Nike spring sale live from $19 — 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now
Person building a LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses set
Amazon has Lego sets as low as $5 — 17 deals I’d shop now on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more