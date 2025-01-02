These older LG OLED TVs just got a major free upgrade — see if yours is on the list

Got an LG display from 2022, like the LG C2 OLED TV ? Well, it just got even better. LG is starting to roll out its webOS 24 firmware upgrade in accordance with its webOS ReNew Program.

LG 2023 TVs got a similar treatment in 2024 as LG aims to bring modern webOS upgrades for sets going back as far as five years. Now, 2022 LG TVs are getting the same update, providing new features and security upgrades to some of the best TVs from that year.

LG webOS 24: Which TVs are getting it and what's in store?

(Image credit: LG)

The webOS 24 upgrade will be staggered globally, primarily focusing first on the OLEDs, including the C2, G2, LX1 and LX3. Additional 2022 TVs will be granted access to the webOS 24 upgrade over the next few months.

Several new features now arriving on 2022 LG TVs via firmware version 23.20.56 include support for both Chromecast and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode, as well as Always Ready screensavers and more.

Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode is particularly exciting, as it aims to deliver the full potential of Dolby Vision HDR in a picture mode designed to give the best possible visuals intended by the director.

In tandem with these new features, 2022 LG TV owners can expect improvements to their TV's user interface (UI). In short, webOS 24 is more streamlined and easier to navigate than older webOS versions.

How to upgrade to webOS 24

If you're not actually seeing the new webOS 24 upgrade automatically when you turn on your TV, you can access it directly by navigating to Settings -> Support -> Software Update.

Alternatively, you can head to your local LG support page and manually download the webOS 24 software update once it becomes available. It's not there yet at the time of writing, but when it does get uploaded, you can simply pop it on a USB stick and plug it into your 2022 LG TV to update.

The free update, specifically webOS firmware version 23.20.56, will become available to all 2022 TV models, including OLEDs, LEDs and QNEDs. According to FlatpanelsHD, LG is taking a staggered approach to the release so as not to overexert its servers. This means you may have to wait before you can update the TV.

Do note that the update can't be reverted. As a final word of caution: The new update might bring with it some unwanted ads as screensavers. Adweek first reported this nearly a month ago, but the "feature" can be turned off by going to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Screen Saver Promotion.

If you're thinking about leaving LG's webOS behind, check out our guide to the best smart TV platforms to find one that's right for you.