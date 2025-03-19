LG's 2025 TV range has launched in Australia, and the flagship G5 OLED is a massive improvement on last year's model

LG has officially unveiled its Australian TV lineup for 2025, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that there's a pretty large focus on AI features this year, with LG's new webOS 25 platform placing an increased emphasis on user personalisation.

As expected, LG's 2025 lineup includes new B5, C5 and G5 OLED TV models, along with the wireless M5 OLED TV. Additionally, LG confirmed that its transparent LG Signature OLED T television will also launch in Australia during the second half of this year.

Just below its OLED offerings, LG also announced a new lineup of Mini LED-sporting QNED televisions, which now flaunt the brand's 'evo' branding to emphasise exceptional colour and brightness. The 2025 QNED range also brings its largest model yet, with the mammoth 100-inch QNED86.

LG also revealed that its affordable LG UHD TV range has been set to pasture, with its NanoCell TV range, which uses nanoparticles to display rich images, replacing it at the entry level.

While we have yet to spend any meaningful time with LG's new TV lineup, we've already spotted some viable contenders for our Best TV in Australia 2025 guide.

A renewed focus on AI

The AI-powered models in LG's new TV range will boast AI Voice ID capability, allowing them to recognise individual voices and automatically switch user profiles with personalised content suggestions.

Thankfully, what LG's dubbed as "Affectionate Intelligence" seems to be genuinely helpful, designed to anticipate your needs and allow you to easily achieve an ideal viewing and listening experience without the need to wade through complex menus.

Pressing a dedicated button on LG's new AI Magic Remote will now summon an AI chatbot, allowing you to ask for picture or audio adjustments in a conversational manner. It's a similar experience to what you'll find on the latest high-end smartphones.

For instance, saying "the screen is too dark" or "the bass is too high" will prompt the chatbot to bring up multiple preview windows with different settings applied, making it easy for the user to pick the one that looks or sounds best.

LG's best models of 2025

LG's wireless M5 OLED TV. (Image credit: LG)

In terms of standout models, the LG G5 OLED TV is the clear leader from both a brightness and picture quality standpoint.

We were able to view the LG G5 in a side-by-side comparison with last year's LG G4 OLED and were astonished by the visual upgrade offered by this year's flagship. As well as being exceptionally bright, the G5's colours were far more natural, and improved contrast brought a significant increase in shadow detail.

We were also pleased to see that the LG C5 OLED has received a significant brightness boost this year — demonstrated to us by placing the LG C5 right next to last 2024's flagship LG G4. We can confirm the new mid-ranger matched it in terms of brightness, and maybe even improved upon in terms of colour accuracy.

As for LG's much hyped M5 OLED TV, we were impressed by its ability to transmit stunning visuals to its huge 97-inch display from a box on the other side of the room.

That said, the picture did cut out in a couple of instances when someone interrupted the box's line of sight, which made us a little concerned about the TV's practicality. So far, we're not sure the 'wireless OLED' is anything more than a gimmick, but at least it's now only slightly more expensive than the top-end G5 OLED TV.

I see right through you

LG's Signature OLED T television is a sight to behold. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Of course, we can't leave you without discussing the completely transparent LG Signature OLED T, which left us all with the goofiest grins imaginable during our product demonstration.

Essentially, the LG Signature OLED T is a television without a black background, meaning the TV goes completely see-through whenever its organic light-emitting diodes are switched off — or whenever the content on screen would traditionally be black.

To demonstrate how it works, LG's representative loaded up a fish tank app on the display. On any other TV, the fish would be swimming against a black background, but here, they were floating around in the air like something out of a science fiction film.

Next, we were shown the opening crawl of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Needless to say, it was pretty neat to see that famous yellow text climbing up over a transparent background and a galaxy of twinkling stars.

Pleasingly, the TV does have a rising black background which will allow you to watch content normally.

While official pricing has yet to be finalised, LG told us that the LG Signature OLED T will be priced at roughly AU$80,000, which is frankly insane for a 77-inch TV. So as undeniably impressive and incredibly cool as this TV is, we can't imagine anyone outside of the uber-rich choosing to pick it up.

Pricing and availability

LG's new B5, C5 and G5 OLED TVs are available to purchase from today from Australia's leading electronics retailers, along with most of LG's new QLED and NanoCell TVs. You can check out a complete list of pricing and availability details below.

(Image credit: LG)