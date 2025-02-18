I want to like Google TV’s free streaming service — but I just don’t

Google TV’s Freeplay service is in the news again today, this time because it’s quietly removing even more channels. It took away some channels around two weeks back, and now it’s taking three more away from viewers. (Don’t worry, they’re mostly Christmas movie channels, so it’s really not anything to get worked up about.) But, honestly, Google TV Freeplay could pull every single one of its channels off the air, and I still wouldn’t lose sleep over it. I just don’t think it’s a very good service.

Before you write me an email telling me how it's one of the best streaming services because you use it is as background noise when you’re working, or a great alternative to cable for folks who needed to cut the cord, I get it. I know that there’s an audience out there that loves free content, especially when it comes conveniently packed into your brand-new TV that costs several hundred dollars.

And yet, Freeplay could be so much more than what it is — an ad-supported cable copycat that takes many of its worst attributes and offers little in return.

Google TV Freeplay: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

(Image credit: Google)

I’ve got to give credit where credit’s due: Google TV, the platform that goes into almost every TV from TCL, Hisense and Sony, is arguably the best smart TV platform. It’s fast. It offers great recommendations. I also think the organization and layout are great, too.

What I don’t like, however, is Google TV’s free streaming service Freeplay. I think it’s probably the worst part of the platform, no matter how much I watch it.

I’m usually just scrolling through dozens of uninteresting shows and movies that I wouldn’t watch even on my sickest of sick days.

It offers a lot of channels, despite the major culling a few weeks back, and every once in a long while I do see something that piques my interest — usually a cooking show that I can throw on in the background while I’m preparing dinner with my wife.

But outside of those very infrequent times I can actually find something good, I’m usually just scrolling through dozens of uninteresting shows and movies that I wouldn’t watch even on my sickest of sick days.

That's not even mentioning the constant breaks in shows and the low resolution of most of the content that puts even the best upscalers to the test.

I'm sorry, but Freeplay's alternative Pluto TV is just better all around

(Image credit: Pluto via Apple)

Freeplay feels like a half-baked service. There's free content here, but it's usually the bottom of an already shallow barrel. Pluto TV, by comparison, at least offers B-tier flicks on-demand, some of which I've actually really enjoyed watching.

How stark is the difference between the two services? If you're in the States and went to Pluto TV right now, you'd be able to pick from The Naked Gun, any of the Rocky or Monty Python movies, classics like Forest Gump or Gladiator, and even some newer, critically acclaimed films like Selma and Licorice Pizza.

What's playing on Freeplay right now? A C-list horror movie called Megaboa, a film called Rockula that's a pretty lame portmanteau with a wafer-thin premise, and the 2024 Las Vegas Open...of billiards. There's also, mercifully, some cooking shows I have yet to see.

Look, I understand that Freeplay, and its content partner Xumo, can't suddenly flip a switch and turn the ship around overnight, but I'm not sure why anyone would waste time on Freeplay when they could flip over to Pluto TV at any time.

For everyone impacted by the loss of your favorite shows and movies in the latest round of channel cutbacks, I'm sorry, that sucks. But do yourself a favor and expand outside of Freeplay's limited content pool. The water's better out there, trust me.