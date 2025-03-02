Here's how Alexa Plus could fix Fire TVs

Despite being ranked among the best streaming devices, Fire TV is one of the most convoluted interfaces to use. I'd know, because I've tried practically all of them, and if I had to rank them, Fire TV would probably be at the very bottom of the list.

It's unfortunate, because it's not like the devices themselves or even the TVs that come loaded with it are bad in and of themselves. For example, last year's Panasonic Z95A OLED TV was one of my favorite new displays, but the major downside was...you guessed it, the Fire TV interface.

There's loads of complaints to find across the internet, ranging from lackluster navigation to sluggish controls. It's commonly home to more updates even than Microsoft's Windows platform (and that's saying something).

And don't even get me started on the ads. Fire TV can often feel like a billboard more than a TV interface, making it incredibly frustrating to use. And it's bound to get even more frustrating thanks to a new update (imagine that).

But I've think I've found the perfect fix for the system and it all starts with Alexa Plus.

Here's what Amazon needs to fix about Fire TV

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon, I hope you're listening: Fire TV is host to a multitude of issues, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved.

One major problem is that Fire TVs constantly need to be updated, and some of them, like the most recent release, rescind the ability to hide certain apps such as Amazon's pre-installed Live Shopping and Fire TV Channels.

For a system with so many problems, you'd think consistent updates would be the key to major improvement. Unfortunately, these updates can lead to a heavy load on the system, turning the interface into a sluggish mess over time.

It doesn't help that the Fire TV homepage is a mess all its own. While you can customize the featured apps to include the best streaming services that fit your preferences, you're still only allowed up to six options, and everything else below your apps carousel is Prime Video content.

That leads me into my next major issue with Fire TV: intrusive ads. The interface itself is so cluttered it can be pretty tough to know what's an advertisement for a Prime Video show and what's something you're actively watching. Plus, more than half the screen is taken up by a new product release or Prime Video content that Amazon is trying to sell its users.

(Image credit: Google)

It doesn't have to be this way, though. All one needs to do is look to some of the best Google TVs or Roku's own interface to see how to better stack the interface and use ads in a less intrusive manner. I mean, even Roku doesn't use up half the screen for a massive ad placement, and it's among the worst culprits in the TV interface ad race.

These issues and many more are what make me wish for some major improvements on the system, and I think Alexa Plus, which was just announced only several days ago, is the answer.

How Alexa Plus could turn things around for Fire TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is going to sound crazy, but I think with its AI integration, Alexa Plus might actually fix some of the worst problems with Fire TV.

Take navigation, for example. Alexa Plus could use ACR to see what your favorite TV shows and movies based off the streaming platforms you use on a consistent bass. It could potentially even recognize what day that new episode drops and pull that specific app or the new episode directly to the top of your home screen, so you can jump right into it the moment you flick on your TV or Fire TV device.

And while ads aren't popular, they aren't going away anytime soon. Amazon could leverage Alexa Plus to better service specific ads for Fire TV users that suits their needs and interests, rather than Prime Video content and other unnecessary ads with no actual benefit.

This would include the major money-saving concept among the five new exciting AI features on Alexa Plus, like showing ads for tickets sales with discounted prices or other assorted products. Just think of Prime Day and other major sales events as one-stop-shopping sprees all on your TV. And you barely have to lift a figure.

Constant software updates irking you? Maybe Alexa Plus could pick and choose the right updates for specific users depending on their overall Fire TV usage. Say goodbye to pesky random updates right when you want to watch The White Lotus.

Alexa Plus on Fire TV: Outlook

(Image credit: Amazon/Tom's Guide)

The big downside right now is that many of the best Fire TV devices and even Panasonic's newer TVs aren't yet among gadgets with support for Alexa Plus, which is a real shame. I'm still championing the a reality where your smart TV is the center of your smart home, and with the awesome features available with Alexa Plus, I think Fire TV could no sooner become the best ecosystem for it.

There's a lot Amazon could do to rectify its Fire TV system and, I'm hoping, Alexa Plus is the key to turning the ship around. With some intensive tweaking on its underlying interface and an Alexa Plus integration, Amazon's Fire TV devices could be some of the best to buy in 2025. We'll just have to wait and see.