Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth streaming right now

Not sure what to watch this weekend on Prime Video? The service's top 10 list of most-watched movies is where I head whenever I don't have the first clue what to watch, and right now it's packed with some real winners.

Granted, just because a movie has landed in the Prime Video top 10 doesn't guarantee its quality. That's why we've narrowed down the top movies worth adding to your watchlist, including an unsettling thriller with a lot to say, an R-rated romcom starring two comedy greats, and a bold reimagining of a beloved childhood fairytale.

So without further ado, let's dive into my highlights from Prime Video's top 10 list of most-watched movies. For even more streaming recommendations, check out all the great new shows and movies to watch on Prime Video in February.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘You're Cordially Invited' (2025)

Prime Video's new R-rated comedy sees Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell at each other's throats over a wedding war. In "You're Cordially Invited," the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be whose dream weddings turn into nightmare fuel when the venue accidentally double-books their big days.

High-strung TV producer Margot (Witherspoon) is determined to throw her younger sister Neve (Meredith Hagner) the wedding she deserves, while widower Jim (Ferrell) is determined to do exactly the same for his daughter, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan). From "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Neighbors" director Nicholas Stoller, "You're Cordially Invited" promises to be a chaotic and hilarious ride.

‘Blink Twice' (2024)

"Blink Twice" has held strong in Prime Video's top 10 since Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut landed on the platform on January 21. And it's clear to see why. "Blink Twice" is a psychological thriller packed with shocking twists and turns that'll have you hooked until the credits roll.

It stars Naomi Ackie as Frida, a cocktail waitress at a swanky party who, along with her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat), is invited by tech tycoon Slater King (Channing Tatum) to his private island. At first, the two friends think they've found paradise, but Frida soon senses that something is off, leading her to question the true intentions of their host and the sinister events unfolding around them. This is the kind of movie that's better gone into blind, but trust us that "Blink Twice" is worth watching as much for its nail-biting tension as its sharp commentary on the wealthy elite.

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

I never watched the first "Puss in Boots" movie, so when my fellow animation-obsessed friends started raving about "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," I was pretty skeptical. But I'm happy to say this decade-in-the-making sequel is the rare spin-off that surpasses the original, and it's on par with the "Spider-Verse" series in terms of quality.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is a sharp reimagining of the character that feels like a storybook come to life thanks to some clever blending of 3D and 2D animation. Antonio Banderas returns as the beloved Puss, joined by Salma Hayek as Kitty, along with a new set of fairy-tale characters like Jack Horner (John Mulaney), Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), and her Three Bears Crime Family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo). Packed with lush-painted backgrounds, stylized visuals and razer-sharp humor, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is the kind of kids' movie you won't mind if your children insist on watching it on repeat.

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"You're Cordially Invited" (2025) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Blink Twice" (2024) "Jurassic World" (2015) "Groundhog Day" (1993) "Shotgun Wedding" (2023) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022) "The Equalizer" (2014) "The Great Outdoors" (1988) "Rampage" (2018)