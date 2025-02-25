LG TVs just got a colorful update with the arrival of the Philips Hue Sync app

Using Philips Hue lights on an LG TV just got a whole lot easier thanks to the arrival of the Philips Hue Sync app on webOS. With it, you can easily sync your Philips Hue lights with content on your LG TV, including shows and movies across the best streaming services, and video games, too.

Before you rush for your LG Magic Remote, there are some important details to keep in mind. Here’s what you need to know.

What do I need to start using Philips Hue lights on an LG TV?

(Image credit: Philips)

First, you will need one of the many backlights available across Philips Hue's ecosystem, as well as a Philips Hue Bridge, a device that connects the lights to the Hue app.

To run the Hue Sync app on your TV, you’ll also need an LG smart TV from 2024 or later. This means that some of our favorite TVs of 2024 qualify, including the LG C4 OLED and the G4 OLED. (We’ve reached out to Philips about whether or not earlier LG TVs that receive upgrades to webOS 24 qualify, too.)

One thing to keep in mind is that the Hue Sync app doesn’t come free. According to TechRadar, who spoke with Signify on pricing for the app, it arrives with a hefty initial fee of $145 and there’s an additional $3.50 monthly subscription fee on top of that.

Is the Hue Sync app on LG TVs worth it?

The new Hue Sync app makes it super easy for users to increase their TV's immersion.

With LG TV integration, the Philips Hue ecosystem is an immersion amplifier, syncing on-screen content with radiant backlight colors. It’s also a hefty investment once you factor in the lights, the Philips Hue Bridge mesh network companion and the app fees.



Some will say it's totally worth it, though. Just look at the most stunning OLED TV of 2025 as evidence. With Philips Ambilight TVs largely relegated to markets outside of the US, the new Hue Sync app makes it super easy for users to increase their TV's immersion.

Both Govee and Nanoleaf have some products you could try if the Hue Sync app is out of your budget. The Nanoleaf 4D is one option. It’s a $99 purchase that works with TVs up to 65 inches. You could also go with the $89 Govee TV Backlight 3, which is similarly immersive, but only works with 55- and 65-inch sets. At least there are more options to choose from and you don't have to rely on the Philips ecosystem.

Still, the arrival of the Hue Sync app on LG TVs is a welcome one. If you’re already invested in the ecosystem and own an LG TV, your setup just got a lot easier to manage.