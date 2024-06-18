Forget Prime Day — LG’s C4 OLED is $600 off right now in huge sale

On the heels of launching its budget-leaning LG B4 OLED yesterday, LG's more mid-range C4 OLED is getting its price slashed by a dramatic margin and it's not even Prime Day yet.

Right now you can scoop up this brand new 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV for just $2,097 on Amazon. That's an incredible $600 slashed off the original asking price of $2,699 on a totally new model that does a lot to improve upon last year's LG C3 OLED. Don't fret about Amazon Prime Day, as this OLED TV deal will set you straight for the upcoming Olympics.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $2,699 now $2,097 @ Amazon The LG C4 OLED is an utter beauty of a TV taking up after the beloved C3 with several promising upgrades. With its a9 AI processor, the C4 can handle upscaling and motion processing with ease and it's also a gaming beast thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support. Price check: $2,099 @ Best Buy

The LG C4 OLED TV takes up after last year's C3, bringing to the platform a range of exciting upgrades built primarily from the a9 AI processor. This advanced chip ensures the C4 can hit serious upscaling and motion processing enhancements on a beautiful OLED panel. Although it might be a tad expensive compared to last year's model, the LG C4 OLED still remains one of the best OLED TVs.

What makes this display so sought after though? Well, beyond its OLED screen and advanced processor, the C4 also comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs and a 144Hz refresh rate on a 9.2ms input latency. LG's handy game booster makes the pastime a delight and will ensure your next run through of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree completely immerses you in the Land of Shadow.

One thing we loved about the C4 OLED is its webOS interface, which streamlines content curation and makes it simple to easily customize your TV experience. Even some of the best Google TVs simply can't hold a candle to the C4, as it's just too hard to beat those sophisticated OLEDs.

But what about audio? It's true that several TVs will require the addition of one of the best soundbars to get the most out of their sound, but the LG C4 isn't one of them. It uses a 40W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, bringing the oomph where it counts most especially in the midst of "House of the Dragon" season two.

The LG C4 proved to be one of the most exciting TVs to release this year and the hype is certainly warranted. Many might be put off by its somewhat exorbitant initial asking price, but at least the deals are making LG's 2024 TV lineup that much more accessible in time for the upcoming Paris Olympics.