The cheapest OLED TV of 2024 is here — meet the LG B4 OLED

If you're looking for a new OLED TV and don't want to spend over $2,000 on the Sony Bravia 8 or Samsung S95D, LG just announced that it's rolling out its new B4 OLED model starting this week for $1,699.

At launch, the LG B4 OLED will be available in three sizes: a 55-inch for $1,699; a 65-inch for $2,199; and a 77-inch that's $3,399. That's already relatively cheap for an OLED, but if you buy directly from LG you can snag the 55-inch B4 for $1,499 or the 77-inch for $3,299.

To cut some costs, the LG B4 OLED uses the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K instead of the a9 Processor used on the LG C4 OLED and LG G4 OLED. As a result, you can probably expect lower brightness and lower color accuracy compared with its two higher-end siblings, but otherwise you shouldn't see too much of a difference in picture quality.

Although its price is certainly headline-worthy, it's worth pointing out there that the B4 OLED has some tough competition for the title of cheapest OLED TV of 2024. The Samsung S85D OLED that launched at $1,699 and can now be found for $1,599 after a $100 price drop. If you go by the $1,699 stated price of the B4, then the Samsung is cheaper, but if you're talking sales prices, then the LG B4 OLED is the better deal.

But there could be an even cheaper OELD in November...

(Image credit: LG)

As of right now, the LG B4 OLED is the cheapest OLED released so far in 2024. That being said, however, there's a chance that LG could be cooking up an even cheaper model for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

In past years, that's taken the form of an A-Series OLED, the most recent of which was the LG A2 OLED released in 2022 for $1,299. LG did not release an A-Series OLED in 2023, and instead ran a number of deals on the LG B3 OLED instead.

The difference between the LG B-Series and A-Series models, however, are relatively extreme. For example, the older A2 OLED was only a 60Hz TV with no HDMI 2.1 ports. For gamers, that's a huge downgrade.

Whether or not a new A-Series OLED would change that is up for debate, but for now the LG B4 is the TV to buy if you want a 2024 LG OLED TV at the best possible price. If you want to save even more on one of the best OLED TVs and don't mind that it's a year old, the LG C3 OLED is a great TV available at an even better price.