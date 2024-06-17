‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 follows season premiere with most thrilling trailer yet

"House of the Dragon" season 2's premiere kicked off the new chapter of the "Game of Thrones" prequel in exactly the kind of dramatic fashion you'd expect, leaving us for a full week to sit with that shocking ending.

If you can't stomach waiting all that time to return to Westeros, Max (our pick for the best streaming service) has just dropped a new preview trailer showcasing what's to come as the "Dance of the Dragons" truly takes flight. For obvious reasons, don't watch it (or read on), as we're veering fully into spoiler territory from here on out.

When a trailer begins with Westeros' reigning king, Aegon II, you know things are getting real. From that point onwards, this ominous trailer is snapshots from fraught strategic meetings, snapshots of dragons flying overhead, and shots of migrating armies, with signs pointing to a fraught conflict within the Riverlands.

There's a real forward momentum to proceedings as things descend into chaos in the final moments as the fighting properly breaks out, then we cut away for a last comment from Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel): "We have given the war to the dragons." Does that mean Rhaenyra and the Blacks are due to gain the upper hand, despite Rhaenyra's fears Daemon's machinations threaten her claim?

Watch this new "House of the Dragon" season 2 clip below:

What happened in the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 premiere?

"House of the Dragon" season 1 ended with the shocking death of Lucerys Velaryon at the hands of Aemond and his colossal dragon, Vhagar (as you'll know if you read out "House of the Dragon" season 2 primer).

In this new episode, Rhaenyra seeks her revenge. She is absent for the early part of the episode, mourning her son. Upon her return to Dragonstone, she assembles the Black Council and tells them she wants Aemond Targaryen.

Daemon had been demanding that the Blacks act and go straight after Aemond in Rhaenyra's absence, anyway, and this spurs him to take grisly action. After consulting with his former mistress, Mysaria — who had been arrested for handing secrets to the Hightowers — he hires a city guard and ratcatcher (Blood and Cheese) to King's Landing to assassinate him.

The problem is that the two would-be assassins aren't able to find Aemond inside the Red Keep, but are determined to claim the life of a Targaryen prince. In a harrowing sequence, they confronted Queen Helaena and forced her to indicate which of her children was Prince Jaehaerys, Aegon's direct heir, before slaughtering him in his bed. Helaena flees to Alicent's chambers to deliver the news, finding her in bed with Ser Criston Cole. Judging by the above trailer, news of Jaehaerys' death isn't going to go down well, for anyone.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm ET on Max and HBO. New episodes will air on a weekly basis through Monday, August 5.