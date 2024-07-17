Prime Day LEGO deals you can still get — save on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars & more
Save on bricks.
We love a good LEGO set as much as the next Master Builder, but it'd be fair to say the iconic brand doesn't come cheap. That makes keeping an eye on the best LEGO deals crucial for collectors and enthusiasts alike, and Amazon's Prime Day deals haven't disappointed.
There's 34% off the LEGO Friends Sports Center and 30% off of the Iron Man Infinity Stone Gauntlet. Here are the best deals we've found on LEGO across Technic, Disney, and much more, and don't forget about our list of the best Amazon promo codes — you may be able to save even more.
Quick Links
- shop all LEGO Deals at Amazon
- LEGO Disney Wish Asha's Cottage: was $49 now $28
- LEGO Disney Madrigal House: was $49 now $34
- LEGO Marvel Iron Man Gauntlet: was $69 now $48
- LEGO Friends Sports Center: was $94 now $62
Best Prime Day LEGO Deals
LEGO Disney Wish Asha's Cottage: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
Save 42% on this Disney Wish playset, with three figures, Star, and accessories, as well as a two-storey build that's ideal for novices.
LEGO Disney Madrigal House: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
Taken from Encanto, the Madrigal House LEGO set is bursting with color and personality, and comes with Antonio, Abuela and Mirabel figures. At under 600 pieces, it's an ideal beginner's build, too.
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Gauntlet: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon
Ideal for your shelf, recreate Iron Man's iconic Avengers Endgame moment with this Nano Gauntlet replica which comes with all of the Infinity Stones and a display stand.
LEGO Friends Sports Center: was $94 now $62 @ Amazon
With over 800 pieces, this playset is an ideal build for newcomers, especially anyone invested in the LEGO Friends brand - with four figures included and a bunch of accessories.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.