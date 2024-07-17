Prime Day LEGO deals you can still get — save on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars & more

Save on bricks.

We love a good LEGO set as much as the next Master Builder, but it'd be fair to say the iconic brand doesn't come cheap. That makes keeping an eye on the best LEGO deals crucial for collectors and enthusiasts alike, and Amazon's Prime Day deals haven't disappointed.

There's 34% off the LEGO Friends Sports Center and 30% off of the Iron Man Infinity Stone Gauntlet. Here are the best deals we've found on LEGO across Technic, Disney, and much more, and don't forget about our list of the best Amazon promo codes — you may be able to save even more.

Save 42% on this Disney Wish playset, with three figures, Star, and accessories, as well as a two-storey build that's ideal for novices.

Taken from Encanto, the Madrigal House LEGO set is bursting with color and personality, and comes with Antonio, Abuela and Mirabel figures. At under 600 pieces, it's an ideal beginner's build, too.

Ideal for your shelf, recreate Iron Man's iconic Avengers Endgame moment with this Nano Gauntlet replica which comes with all of the Infinity Stones and a display stand.

With over 800 pieces, this playset is an ideal build for newcomers, especially anyone invested in the LEGO Friends brand - with four figures included and a bunch of accessories.

