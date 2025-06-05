Hisense’s new M2 Pro projector is a 4K portable dream — and it can easily display a 200-inch picture

Hisense is launching a sleek new projector that's set to be the perfect display for those backyard summer kickbacks.

Called the Hisense M2 Pro, this portable projector can beam a 4K image at up 200-inch of screen size with a recorded brightness of 1,300 ANSI lumens. That should do adequately in mitigating any ambient light that might prevail during sunset.

4K portable projectors don't come around too often and you'd hard-pressed to find one that's competitively priced. Luckily, the Hisense M2 Pro is just $1,299 and it's set to debut later this summer.

AI in a small box

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense M2 Pro shines bright through a set of AI enhancements. These include upscaling and clarity algorithms that make content look much better (though not quite as good as one of the best OLED TVs). There's also an AI HDR Upscaler built into the projector that helps Dolby vision and other supported HDR features look phenomenal.

But AI is just the half of it, as the M2 Pro can even correct itself using an Auto Keystone and Seamless Auto Focus tools. This makes setup a breeze, ensuring you can dive right into your favorite shows and movies plastered at a 200-inch screen size against the side of your house without a worry.

Unlike other projectors by Hisense, such as the PX3-Pro or C2 Ultra, the M2 Pro won't be kitted with Google TV. Instead, it uses the VIDDA Smart TV platform, allowing it access to many of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus.

While midday watching in the backyard might not be advisable without a solid ALR screen, this portable projector should still work quite well in darker environments. It's rated at 1,300 lumens, which is adequate enough once the sun goes down.

And a 65-inch to 200-inch screen size is perfect if you don't always have the space for that big-screen experience.

The M2 Pro Smart Mini Projector is going on sale later this summer and a pre-order page should be going up soon on Hisense's online storefront. It's a bit too early to tell, but it seemingly has all the trappings of one of the best projectors. We'll report back with more in-depth analysis and testing in a full review later this year.