Best early Prime Day OLED TV deals — 9 Amazon sales I recommend

Prime Day officially kicks off in just a few hours, but you don't have to wait for the megaton sales event to start, as Amazon already has a number of great deals on LG and Samsung OLED TVs.

The best early Prime Day sales on OLED models spans some of the very best OLED TVs . Thanks to the arrival of quantum dot technology and Micro-Lens Array panels, OLED TVs are getting brighter than ever before and several of the sets below could practically cook your corneas they get so vibrant.

We've been providing Prime Day coverage since the sales event started back in 2015, so our team here at Tom's Guide are experts when it comes to sniffing out the best deals around. Also, check out our guide to the best Prime Day TV deals.

Best Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,196 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

LG 55" B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.

LG 77" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

LG 65" OLED C2 4K TV: was $2,496 now $1,486 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in another epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the top streaming services you could need.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.

Samsung 55" S95D OLED 4K TV: was $2,597 now $2,297 @ Amazon

The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D hands-on review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.