Don't wait! My favorite OLED TVs are already on sale ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but some of the biggest Black Friday deals on the best TVs have already gone live. And, if you're looking to upgrade to one of the best TVs of the year, an OLED might be your best bet.

Known for their perfectly inky black levels, eye-popping color, and their cutting-edge features, OLED TVs frequently top best-of-year lists and Black Friday sales headlines. This year, many of the best OLED TVs you can buy are at their lowest price ever.

This is where I come in. I've been testing and reviewing TVs for over a decade, and I'm also the proud owner of an OLED TV. I've been up close and personal with the best OLEDs you can buy, and I've been tracking their prices all year. If anyone knows a good deal on an OLED TV, it's me.

Most of the OLED TVs on sale for Black Friday are new for 2024, but there are some serious discounts on sets from last year, too. You might want to act fast, though — some of these are bound to sell out or to climb back up in price ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About the deals expert

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and this is my tenth consecutive year finding the best Black Friday TV deals. Every year, I test and review many of the best TVs you can buy, but once the holiday shopping season rolls around, I turn my attention to helping people find the best deals on the best TVs. Before joining Tom’s Guide, I covered TVs at Reviewed, a division of USA Today. After a decade of covering TVs, I’ve come to learn that there’s a huge difference between the best TV you can buy, and the best TV for you.

Best early Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's most affordable OLED TV of 2024, and it was already a pretty sensational deal before its price was slashed for Black Friday. The B4 doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLEDs on this list (even the mid-range LG C4 is brighter), but its picture should hold up in most living rooms, so long as they're not drenched in sunlight. The B4 also comes with a full toolbox of gaming features, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. $649 for the 48-inch model is an absolute steal. If you're looking for a budget-friendly, modestly sized OLED TV, the B4 has your name written all over it.

LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $996 @ Amazon

Let's say you're in the market for a 48-inch OLED TV and the B4's performance profile feels a bit lacking to you. Consider the 48-inch version of one of our favorite mid-range OLEDs of the year, the LG C4. It offers a punchier picture than the entry-level B4 and is seeing a steep price drop ahead of Black Friday. It's a fantastic pick for gamers, especially, as it comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a 55- or 65-inch version of the C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, VRR, and LG's Game Optimizer mode), making it a great pick for console or PC gamers looking for a smaller-sized companion.

Samsung 48" S90D OLED TV: was $1,597 now $1,047 @ Amazon

The 48-inch Samsung S90D is a direct competitor of the 48-inch C4, so if you fancy Samsung hardware over LG, consider the S90D OLED. Right now, the 48-inch model is on sale for just over $1,047, but it's down about $550 from its original price. It's a popular pick among gamers thanks to a generous selection of gaming features, which includes: VRR, AMD FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz) across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. Note that the 48-inch model of the S90D does not feature a quantum dot-enhanced display (that feature is reserved for bigger versions of the S90D), but you'll nevertheless enjoy the benefits of a well-engineered OLED display.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

If you're more of a movies enthusiast than a dedicated gamer, Sony's newest OLED TV might be a better fit than what I've spotlighted so far. The Bravia 8 comes with Sony's sensational picture processing and upscaling capabilities, but doesn't offer as much as its competitors when it comes to gaming stuff. Nevertheless, its picture is seriously impressive. The Bravia 8 doesn't get as bright as some of the OLED TVs on this list, but it's a great choice for home theater enthusiasts looking to showcase 4K movies and shows on account of its accurate presentation. Its gaming features (including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz) are limited to just two of the TV's four inputs, so if you own several gaming devices and want to make the most out of them, you might be better off with an OLED from LG or Samsung.

Sony 65" A80L OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The 65-inch Sony A80L is even more discounted than usual, as its price is slashed not just for the end-of-year shopping season, but because it debuted in 2023. Don't underestimate its performance, though. Like all Sony OLEDs, the A80L features fantastic out-of-the-box accuracy in Sony's Professional picture mode. If you're looking for the brightest possible OLED TV (and the most flexibility when it comes to gaming), you should consider an LG or Samsung OLED. The A80L isn't too dim for most living rooms, but its HDR performance isn't as bright when you compare it to TVs like the LG G4 and the Samsung S95D. It comes with sought-after gaming features (ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz), but like the Bravia 8, these features are limited to just two ports (the other two ports are HDMI 2.0). Nevertheless, a $1,499 price tag on a 65-inch Sony OLED is definitely worthy of consideration, as these TVs are typically much pricier.

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4, our current pick for the best OLED TV you can buy, has a secret weapon: Its display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the mid-range LG C4, for instance). This makes it a great pick for home theater enthusiasts who seek the high-contrast presentation of an OLED, but who also want a brighter display, either to overcome glare or simply for a brighter experience. The G4 is a fantastic gaming OLED, too, as it includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. It's not only one of the year's best gaming TVs, it's one of the best TVs, period. At this price point, you'll have to settle for a 55-inch G4, but if that's the size you were already planning on buying, I can't recommend this TV enough.

Samsung 55" S95D OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 @ Amazon

The 55-inch S95D's secret sauce is Samsung's incredible QD-OLED technology, which blends the color- and brightness-boosting benefits of quantum dots with the perfect black levels of an OLED display. In addition to its rich, borderline-psychedelic color, the S95D is also capable of dazzlingly bright HDR highlights. In fact, it's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've ever tested. It comes with every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could want, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, FreeSync, and Samsung Gaming Hub. Just remember: Like all Samsung TVs, the S95D doesn't come with Dolby Vision support. For that, I would stick with the 55-inch LG G4. It offers comparable brightness to the S95D, it just lacks the quantum dot enhancement you'll get with Samsung's flagship OLED.

LG 65" G3 OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The LG G4 may be our pick for the best OLED of 2024, but the G3, its predecessor from 2023, is almost as good. I've highlighted this TV specifically because the 65-inch version of the G4 is about $300 more expensive than the 65-inch G3. My thinking is this: If you're looking to secure an LG OLED with the brand's brightness-boosting MLA technology, but you want to spend less for the privilege, the G3 is the best option at your fingertips. As a first-generation display, it's not quite as bright as the newer G4, but I don't think you'd be able to tell the difference unless you really studied the two TVs side by side. The G3 also comes with a full slate of gaming features, just like the G4. Don't let its year-old status fool you: The LG G3 is still one of the best TVs on the market, and it's entering its prime right now for sale pricing.