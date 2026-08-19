When I first started using ChatGPT, most of my prompts were pretty basic. I’d ask for side hustle ideas or advice on preparing for a job interview, then wonder why the answers felt so generic.

Eventually, I realized ChatGPT could help me write a better prompt before answering it. The technique is known as “meta-prompting,” It's a way to give ChatGPT a chance to spot missing details, clarify what you want and structure the request in a way that produces a more useful response.

I now use one prompt ChatGPT created to improve nearly every prompt I write. Paste in your original request, answer any follow-up questions and it will rewrite the prompt around what you’re actually trying to accomplish.

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“Meta-prompting” strengthens my prompts and it’ll do the same for you

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As a clear example of how “meta-prompting” works, I started one of my most recent conversations with ChatGPT by simply asking, “How can I learn how to create thumbnails faster? I'm a content creator who's just starting and wants to create quality Photoshop thumbnails for my videos about video games.”

Here’s the prompt that ChatGPT gave me when I asked what sort of prompt would be best to input when I wanted my original request to make my goal more understandable:

Identify what is missing, ambiguous, or poorly framed in my original prompt. Make the minimum necessary assumptions to turn it into a high-quality expert request. Do not merely make my wording sound more sophisticated—improve the underlying question, criteria, and desired outcome.

ChatGPT took a look at my original prompt and detailed a bunch of extra bullet points that helped me figure out exactly what I was asking for. Those bits of info that I needed to specify to help the chatbot lock in on my overall mission included what “faster means, my current Photoshop skill level, what makes a “quality” thumbnail, whether you're trying to develop your own style, what I want to practice and what constraints I’m working under. Then the chatbot framed my prompt to fall more in line with the request: “How do I build the skill of making compelling gaming thumbnails quickly?”

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The improved expert version of my original prompt was then delivered as follows:

I'm a beginner content creator making YouTube videos about video games, and I want to learn how to create high-quality Photoshop thumbnails much faster.

Design a practical learning system that helps me become both better at thumbnail design and faster at producing thumbnails, rather than simply teaching me Photoshop features.

Identify the most important thumbnail-design skills I should learn first, including composition, visual hierarchy, contrast, color, typography, character/game-image placement, and creating curiosity.

Identify the Photoshop skills and shortcuts that provide the biggest payoff specifically for gaming thumbnails.

Give me a 30-day practice plan that takes me from beginner to being able to create polished thumbnails efficiently.

Explain what I should practice repeatedly versus what I should learn only once.

Give me a deliberate-practice exercise for recreating successful gaming thumbnails, so I learn the underlying design principles rather than simply copying them.

Show me how to analyze a successful gaming thumbnail before I recreate it.

Explain how to build reusable assets, templates, layer structures, effects, fonts, and PSD files so each new thumbnail takes less time.

Give me a recommended workflow for going from a blank Photoshop document to a finished thumbnail, with an emphasis on speed.

Identify the most common mistakes beginners make that make gaming thumbnails look amateurish.

Explain how I can tell whether a thumbnail is actually improving without relying solely on views or click-through rate.

Assume I know very little about professional thumbnail design but am willing to practice consistently. Prioritize the 20% of skills that will produce 80% of the improvement.

My goal is not to become an expert Photoshop user. My goal is to be able to consistently create eye-catching, professional-looking gaming thumbnails in roughly 15–30 minutes.

With this new and improved prompt, I was provided with a command for ChatGPT that took my originally vague request and turned it into a more substantial prompt meant for skill-building. Attaching the meta-prompt to your original prompt will turn it into something similar to mine, which is a prompt with a clear description that locks in on a clear number of goals.

The takeaway

Meta-prompting is one of the most efficient ways to turn your simple prompts into more comprehensible ones and compel you to improve upon the way you jot down your future prompts.

Plain prompts like “Give me some career advice” and “How can I reduce stress?” just won’t do at this point if you regularly interact with ChatGPT—use the meta-prompt to turn that first prompt into a more decision-oriented framework and the second one into a plan that delivers immediate relief from defined causes of mental strain, for example.

Prompt refinement will make your ChatGPT experiences more accommodating in the long run.

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