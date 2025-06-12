XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Projector: 5 things I like and 3 things I don't

The portable projector space keeps getting better, and XGIMI’s new MoGo 4 Laser feels like a big leap forward for travel-friendly entertainment.

With 360-degree rotation, a built-in battery, and sharper contrast thanks to its triple-laser visuals, this little projector brings some real quality-of-life improvements.

So, should you buy — or skip? Here's five things I like about it and three I don't.

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser: What I like

Laser delivers improved brightness and contrast

This year, XGIMI is offering two versions of its latest portable projector: the standard MoGo 4 for $499 USD and the upgraded MoGo 4 Laser $799 USD— which is the model I’ve been testing for the past few weeks.



XGIMI is also offering bundles with their accessories including the MoGo 4 + PowerBase Stand for $549 USD and the MoGo 4 Laser + PowerBase Stand + Outdoor Screen for $899 USD.

As the name suggests, the big draw with the Laser version is its triple-laser light source. Compared to the LED-based MoGo 4, the Laser version delivers a noticeably brighter, punchier image with better contrast and more vibrant colors.

It’s rated at 550 ISO lumens, which doesn’t sound like much on paper, but for a portable projector this size, it’s one of the brightest you’ll find.

While still a 1080p projector, I was impressed with the color depth and clarity. Blacks look deeper, skin tones feel richer, and darker scenes come across with a lot more pop than I expected.

In darker room setups, the MoGo 4 Laser did an excellent job.

Now technically, both versions can project up to 200 inches, but I’d recommend keeping things under 120 inches for the best experience. At larger sizes, you’ll start to lose sharpness and detail, especially since we’re still working with a 1080p resolution.

Improved design

It’s clear XGIMI wants their new MoGo 4 line up to stand out. The detachable buckle-style lanyard, translucent arm and base, and generally more polished look all push the MoGo 4 into lifestyle territory. But design upgrades here aren’t just aesthetic — they’re practical, too.

My favorite change is the new 360-degree rotating hinge, which finally lets you aim this at a ceiling, wall, or weird corner setup without the lanyard getting in the way. That was a real limitation on last year's MoGo 3 Pro, which could only tilt to 130 degrees.

There’s also a small but thoughtful addition in the form of a clip-on infrared mini remote. You still get the standard Bluetooth remote XGIMI has used for a while, but this little one clips right onto the projector so it’s always within reach. It’s the kind of detail that makes this feel travel-ready.

Connectivity also gets a long overdue update: While the MoGo 3 Pro had Micro HDMI and one USB-A port, the MoGo 4 series finally adds a full-size HDMI port — a huge win if you ever plan to plug in a gaming console, laptop, or streaming stick without digging for adapters.

On top of the other design upgrades, the speakers also got a small upgrade, with the MoGo 4 now offering dual 6W Harman/Kardon drivers instead of the 5W speakers on the 3 Pro.

The MoGo 4 seems to have extra punch at louder volume levels and when combined with its built-in battery, this actually makes more sense to use as a portable speaker now.

New built-in battery makes this truly portable

The biggest thing holding the MoGo 3 Pro back was that it always had to be plugged in. That kind of defeats the purpose of a “portable” projector.

For the first time in the MoGo lineup, the MoGo 4 and 4 Laser come with a built-in battery

But now, for the first time in the MoGo lineup, the MoGo 4 and 4 Laser come with a built-in battery — and that alone puts them in a different category if you’re serious about portability. You no longer need to carry a power bank, find an outlet, or buy a separate dock just to get through a movie night.

XGIMI claims up to 2.5 hours of video playback in Eco mode, or up to 6 hours of music if you’re just using it as a Bluetooth speaker.

That said, Eco mode really dims the image. Unless you’re in a pitch-black room, you’ll probably want to run this at full brightness — and in that case, you’re looking at closer to 1 to 1.5 hours of actual viewing time. Still enough for a couple episodes or most movies.

If you want to stretch that out, there’s the optional PowerBase stand for $129, which packs in a 20,000 mAh battery. That bumps total video playback time to around 5 hours, which is a great solution if you’re planning an outdoor movie night or a full double feature on the go. I definitely think it’s a smart add-on if you want to travel with it.

Ambient speaker mode + creative filters

When you’re not actively watching anything, the MoGo 4 Laser can double as a Bluetooth speaker with reactive light pulses to match your music.

It’s a fun touch, especially if you’re hosting or just want some low-effort ambiance in the background.

XGIMI also throws in a set of magnetic light filters that snap onto the lens to change the projection’s vibe.

The Laser model comes with four of them — Sunset, Ripple, Dreamscape, and Lunar — while the standard MoGo 4 only gets the Sunset filter. These can be a fun and quick way to add some ambience to a room, but once the novelty fades, the filters are likely to live in the box for most of their life.

Runs on Google TV

The MoGo 4 and 4 Laser runs Google TV. Its apps open quickly and you get full access to everything you’d expect: YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more.

And yes — Netflix works right out of the box. That’s not always a given on projectors, especially ones running older versions of Android TV. (Those often required clunky sideloading workarounds.)

Here, everything just works the way it should.

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser: What I Don't Like

Still best for darker rooms

Even with the upgraded laser light source, the MoGo 4 Laser tops out at 550 ISO lumens — which just isn’t enough to handle much ambient light.

This is a projector that thrives in dim rooms, at night, or anywhere you can control the lighting. If you plan to use it during the day, especially in a space with windows or strong background light, expect a pretty washed-out image.

More expensive

At $799, the MoGo 4 Laser definitely edges into premium territory. Yes, you’re getting richer colors, better contrast, and the full set of creative filters — but the real question is whether those upgrades are actually worth the price jump.

The standard MoGo 4, priced at $499, delivers the same 1080p resolution, identical form factor, and built-in battery. What it skips is the laser light engine and the extra filters.

For most casual users — especially those who just want something compact for bedroom viewing or nighttime movie sessions — the regular version might be the smarter buy. That $300 difference could go toward XGIMI’s outdoor projector screen or their power battery stand, which would make for a much better outdoor setup anyway.

Not a great TV replacement

If you’re mostly planning to use a projector at home, especially as a TV replacement, there are better options.

The MoGo 4 Laser shines when you’re on the move — perfect for taking from room to room, packing for a trip, or impromptu backyard screenings (at night). But if you’re mostly planning to use a projector at home, especially as a TV replacement, there are better options.

In that case, you’ll want to check out something like the XGIMI Horizon S Pro. It offers significantly more brightness, 4K resolution, stronger speakers, Dolby support, and better throw range. It handles large-format projection way more comfortably, especially if you’re aiming for that cinematic 200-inch display.

It costs more, sure, but for a more permanent home setup, it's worth it.

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser: Buy or skip?

If you're looking for an outdoor movie screening, the MoGo 4 Laser is one of the best truly portable projectors you can buy today. In the right lighting conditions, the image quality is impressive for the size, and it nails that plug-and-play convenience.

That said, at $799, you really have to care about those laser upgrades and the full set of creative filters. The regular MoGo 4 won't have as much pop, but it gives you most of the same experience for a lot less.