Forget 98-inch TVs — Formovie’s new 4K projector can hit a 150-inch max screen size

Looking for an alternative to long-throw projectors from BenQ, Optoma and JVC? Formovie is back with another Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector, one that should excite enjoyers of some of the best gaming TVs with its features and specs dedicated to the pastime in tandem with its up to 150-inch screen size.

The Formovie Cinema Edge leverages Appotronics’s ALPD technology for enhanced color accuracy and improved brightness. It’s built on Google TV, so you can expect access to all the best streaming services , including Netflix — which the Formovie Theater still lacks.

It comes equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate on a design that features not one but three HDMI 2.1 inputs with 2GB of RAM and even 32GB of storage for improved stability and more than enough space for all of your favorite entertainment. Dolby Audio and DTS-X support on a 30W speaker system also ensures the Formovie Cinema Edge has quite the soundstage.

It’s available starting today for $2,499, putting it up against major contenders in the Hisense PX3-Pro, Epson EpiqVision LS500, and even the JMGO N1 Ultra, which still remains one of the best projectors we’ve tested. An ongoing deal that sees it slashed by $300 makes it even better, but will be valid only until September 5.

Formovie quality at a better price

(Image credit: Formovie)

Formovie’s newest design lands nearly two years following the release of its last UST projector in the aforementioned Formovie Theater, which launched at a $3,500 premium. With its Cinema Edge, Formovie is taking things in a different direction, aiming its sights on a nice middle ground with superior quality specs that don’t break the brank (too much, that is).

The Cinema Edge is built on ALPD technology that allows it wide color gamut and improved brightness. Formovie claims the Cinema Edge is rated for 1900 ISO lumens of brightness, though it doesn’t clarify if this is for color, brightness, white brightness, or both. The firm recently settled a lawsuit between it and Epson over deceptive brightness claims, which led to its Theater and P1 projectors being relisted with correct ISO lumens.

With its Google TV interface, you have access to a wide range of content that even includes Netflix, which has been a major downside for most projectors using Android 11 OS. The Cinema Edge will also come equipped with three HDMI 2.1 ports that beats out a lot of the competition and even some of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs , as well.

Audio and HDR delights weren’t left out of the equation, but aren’t its strongest features. It supports both HDR10 and HLG, but lacks both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. As for audio, it also lacks Dolby Atmos, but does still support Dolby Audio on a dual 15W speaker system. An under 32 dB fan noise operation also means your entertainment sound won’t be drowned out by the projector, which was a noticeable concern on the Epson LS800 .

Formovie claims the Cinema Edge covers 110% of the Rec 709 gamut, but much like its brightness specs we won’t know that for sure until we have it in hand. Stick to Tom’s Guide for more on Formovie and its upcoming Cinema Edge, which officially launches today on Formovie’s website at a starting price of $2,199 via on ongoing $300 pre order bonus.