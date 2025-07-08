Grab all these Prime Day deals for the best movie night you've ever had — save on TVs, Soundbars, and more

There's nothing better than a good movie night — apart from a movie night with all the cool stuff. A new TV, a new soundbar... one can only dream, right?

Well, dream no more, for Prime Day has just given us the best opportunity to save on everything you might want for the ultimate movie night. The Hisense 65-inch U8QG for $997 at Amazon gives you a brand new TV for $1,000 off, for one. How about the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $369 at Amazon after a $130 price drop? Sound and vision sorted.

You don't need all of them at once, of course — here are some great ways to level up your watching this Prime Day.

Movie night Prime Day deals

Sonos Sub Mini: was $429 now $343 at Amazon The Sub Mini is a powerful subwoofer despite its smaller size. It adds extra bass to your Beam Gen 2, rumbling for explosions and adding extra depth to your movies. It's a compact unit designed to slip into your living room without any issue at all. The best upgrade is ready for movie night this weekend.

Lowest Price! Hisense U8QG 65-inch: was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon Every movie night needs a big, colorful TV, and the Hisense U8QG is that. It helps that this is an incredible price for a great TV, of course. We found it to be incredibly bright during our testing, offering great contrast as well. This deal brings the TV down to its lowest price ever.

Panasonic 4K Blu Ray Player: was $197 now $161 at Amazon Of course, you'll need something to watch some movies on — and what better way than a 4K Blu-Ray player? This Panasonic model balances price and performance with excellent picture quality and support for HDR10, HDR10 plus, and more. This is a solid deal for a solid player.

Top Gun Maverick 4K Blu Ray: was $25 now $16 at Amazon You're going to need something to watch for movie night — and what better than the perfect showcase for all of your new stuff than Top Gun Maverick? Cool planes? Check. Tom Cruise? Check. Epic sound? Check. 4K Picture? Check. Just remember that you'll need a 4K Blu-Ray player (like the one above) to watch this release.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.