Hurry! Amazon Fire Tablets are up to 50% off before Black Friday — here's my top picks

Amazon has most of its tablets on sale for Black Friday and they're some of the best deals we've ever seen on these devices. Whether you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet for a younger family member or you want a higher-end device for yourself, there's one on sale for you.

There are a total of eight Amazon tablets available on sale from the ultra-affordable Fire 7 tablet all the way to the Fire Max 11 and everything in between. They're discounted by as much as 50%, so there are some big savings to be had. For more ways to save, check out our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals and this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Fire tablet deals for adults

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $59 at Amazon US If you want extra juice from your 8-inch tablet, the Plus version might be for you. It bumps storage to 32GB and RAM to 3GB, letting you multitask and do more with your tablet. And with the sale Amazon is having, you can upgrade to this model for just $5 more. Read more ▼

Fire tablet deals for kids

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109 now $54 at Amazon US Like all Amazon's child-friendly tablets, the cheapest one comes with a rugged case, an extended warranty and robust parental controls. At $54, it's an all-time low price, making this the perfect time to get your child their first tablet without breaking the bank. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $139 now $69 at Amazon US The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is also heavily discounted to $69 for slightly older kids who want a bit more from their tablet. With an all-time low price, this deal is not to be missed for the tablet with a larger screen and more power than the Fire 7. Read more ▼