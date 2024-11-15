Hurry! Amazon Fire Tablets are up to 50% off before Black Friday — here's my top picks
Amazon's budget-friendly tablets are cheaper than ever
Amazon has most of its tablets on sale for Black Friday and they're some of the best deals we've ever seen on these devices. Whether you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet for a younger family member or you want a higher-end device for yourself, there's one on sale for you.
There are a total of eight Amazon tablets available on sale from the ultra-affordable Fire 7 tablet all the way to the Fire Max 11 and everything in between. They're discounted by as much as 50%, so there are some big savings to be had. For more ways to save, check out our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals and this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Fire tablet deals for adults
Amazon's most affordable tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this early Black Friday deal. It's not a high-end tablet, as our Fire 7 review called it a "decently functional, compact tablet at a blazing-hot price." What it lacks in horsepower, it makes up for in value.
The Fire HD 8 is where Amazon's tablet offerings get a little more powerful. I've used this device to read comics, and it works perfectly. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance," and I couldn't agree more. At $54, that price part of the statement is even more accurate.
If you want extra juice from your 8-inch tablet, the Plus version might be for you. It bumps storage to 32GB and RAM to 3GB, letting you multitask and do more with your tablet. And with the sale Amazon is having, you can upgrade to this model for just $5 more.
The Fire HD 10 offers a good-looking 10-inch screen that's perfect for watching movies and videos thanks to its 1080p display. We called the tablet a "white-hot deal" in our Fire HD 10 review at the $139 price. At $74, it's a deal not to be missed.
This is Amazon's most powerful tablet and comes with the highest price. It usually sells for $229, but you can get $90 off and take it home from $139 right now. Our Fire Max 11 review called it the "best Fire tablet yet," which is saying something since Amazon is no newbie to the tablet game.
Fire tablet deals for kids
Like all Amazon's child-friendly tablets, the cheapest one comes with a rugged case, an extended warranty and robust parental controls. At $54, it's an all-time low price, making this the perfect time to get your child their first tablet without breaking the bank.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is also heavily discounted to $69 for slightly older kids who want a bit more from their tablet. With an all-time low price, this deal is not to be missed for the tablet with a larger screen and more power than the Fire 7.
When your child is ready for a larger-screen device with more power, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is here. It comes with the same power as the grown-up Fire HD 10 but with the kid-friendly extra like the case and warranty. This is the most significant discount we've ever seen on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, so it's the perfect time to take one home for a holiday gift (or a right now gift).
