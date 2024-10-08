Hurry! These Kindle deals just went live for Prime Day — here's the best savings I've found so far

It's October now, which means spooky season and the perfect time to crack open a Stephen King novel on one of the best Kindles. And it just so happens that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days discount event is now in full swing, and the retailer has unleashed a ton of Kindle discounts to choose from.

Right now, you can get the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite for just $124 at Amazon. It's the best all-round device at a more wallet-friendly price — but there are a few other choice Kindle deals I've listed below.

Amazon has also brought back its deal offering 3 months of Kindle Unlimited membership for free as well. That's a saving of $36 right off the bat and the perfect way to compliment a new Kindle purchase. You can also stay right up to date with the latest updates on this 48-hour event by following our Prime Day live blog.

October Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $134 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover, although Black is currently the most discounted. It has 16GB of space that will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $124 @ Amazon

If you want to read at the beach or by the pool, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is the best model for you. It's got a 6.8-inch flush-to-screen display, an adjustable warm light and 16GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169 now $114 @ Amazon

In the market for a device purpose-built for younger readers? The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed for reading and includes no distractions from apps, videos, or games and still comes with a 6.8", 300 ppi glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Scribe (16GB): was $339 now $254 @ Amazon

If you just want the biggest Kindle you can find for writing as well as reading, the Kindle Scribe is the one to go for. This limited time deal comprises the 16GB model with the Basic Pen included and is currently 25% off.

Kindle accessories

Kindle Unlimited: free for 3 months @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4,000,000 books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles.

CoBak case for Kindle 11th generation: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon

This good-looking Kindle case comes in a huge variety of colors and is engineered to seamlessly fit the Kindle 11th generation (2022). It's got a premium waterproof PU leather exterior and an anti-scratch microfiber cloth interior that'll protect your screen. Opening and closing the cover will automatically wake or sleep your Kindle and the case weighs a mere 3.2 ounces.

These deals are likely to shift somewhat as the Prime Big Deal Days event progresses through the week. A couple of them, like the Kindle Scribe deal are "limited time" deals — which means I can't say for sure how long they'll stick around. Although, in that particular case, the Kindle Scribe has dropped cheaper during past deal events. So if you're feeling lucky, you could hold fire on that and see if a further price drop occurs.

If you simply want the most straightforward deal then the Kindle Paperwhite should be the one for you. It's got a 6-inch display that’s flush with the device, giving the e-reader a sleek and uniform look. The glare-free display is a sharp 300 ppi that’s perfect for reading novels and thanks to the LED illumination, you can read in bed without disturbing your partner.

It's also waterproof so when the summer finally rolls around and you pack up for the beach, you don't need to worry about getting it wet. The model comes with 16GB of storage, which isn't the largest spec but it's plenty enough to fill with basically a virtual library.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals on Amazon's own line of hardware and you can find the best options on our ever-evolving Prime Day hub or the aforementioned live blog.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $124 @ Amazon

If you want to read at the beach or by the pool, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is the best model for you. It's got a 6.8-inch flush-to-screen display, an adjustable warm light and 16GB of storage. It's currently $35 off and bundled with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited, making it one of the best Kindle deals you can get.