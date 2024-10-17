Walmart TVs are Black Friday cheap right now — 9 deals I'd add to my cart today

Fall weather is here and now that we're experiencing shorter days, it's the perfect time to hunker down with your favorite movies and TV shows. And what better way to enjoy it all than on a new 4K TV.

November has always been one of the best months for TV deals, but you don't have to wait till then to enjoy epic savings. We're seeing Black Friday-like TV deals across various retailers, especially Walmart.

Whether you're after a showstopper like the LG 48-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $996 or the more affordable Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED for $428, which we rate as one of the best TVs under $500, there's lots of deals to choose from. For more ways to save, check out this week's best Walmart promo codes.

Best Walmart TV deals

Onn 32" Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 @ Walmart

The smallest and cheapest TV on our list, Walmart's Onn 32-inch HDTV has earned itself a reputation. With over 34K reviews and a 4.5 star average — viewers are not disappointed. Yet, it's now even cheaper in Walmart's latest sale. It's a solid pick for a guest room or children's room.

Hisense 58” R6 4K TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K TV: was $378 now $338 @ Walmart

Need a big-screen TV on the cheap? The TCL 4-Series is a budget TV that won't disappoint. It features HDR support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, a voice remote, and four HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode that adjusts the screen for the best gaming experience possible.

Roku 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $598 @ Walmart

The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV is one of the best Roku TVs we've tested this year. Packed with powerful specs, which include, unsurprisingly, the Roku TV smart interface and the seamless streaming it has to offer. It may fall a touch short of the Roku Pro Series, but at a fraction of the cost, if you weigh up the features, you may well make yourself a hefty saving.

TCL 55" QM7 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $599 @ Walmart

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for an excellent gaming experience. If you're not a gamer, there's still plenty to appreciate, including Mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and built-in Google TV.

LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,247 now $996 @ Walmart

The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,297 now $997 @ Walmart

Samsung's The Frame TV (2024) is a QLED TV that features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy). In our Samsung The Frame TV (2024) review, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Onn 98" 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,498 @ Walmart

This is the largest TV on our list, but far from the most expensive. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.