Walmart summer sale from $14 — here's 15 deals I’d get now on TVs, patio furniture, Switch games and more
The best Walmart deals start from just $14
Summer is in full swing, and Walmart is going to help you make the most of it with its summer sale. A ton of deals are up for grabs on TVs, patio furniture, video games, and essentials for back to school.
Right now Walmart has Reebok sneakers and apparel on sale from $14. You can also get smart TVs as cheap as $74. (Just note that the cheapest deals are on 1080p models.) And to help you beat the heat, try out the Kissair Countertop Ice Maker for $65 at Walmart ($64 off.)
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Walmart deals. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Crocs sale, the best deals from $7 in Amazon's Adidas sale, and this week's best Walmart promo codes.
Best Walmart deals
Reebok sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Walmart is discounting select Reebok apparel, sneakers, and backpacks with deals from $14. For instance, you can get the Reebok Energen Lux Men's Running Shoes for $34 (pictured, was $55). The sneakers are designed for running, gym workouts, or for wearing while getting chores out of the way.
Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $17 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker: was $129 now $65 @ Walmart
This countertop ice maker makes ice fast — we're talking up to 9 blocks of ice in under 13 minutes! The machine is compact, portable and quiet, meaning won't disturb the party. It even has an advanced self-cleaning function that saves you time and effort in keeping it clean. Get it for $64 off its original price today!
AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $69 @ Walmart
Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale, they become an even better purchase for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.
Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $64 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart
Act fast! This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long. Get it while you can.
Price check: $199 @ Target
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $389 now $179 @ Walmart
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, this outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $319 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $222 @ Walmart
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $312 @ Walmart
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.
Price check: $398 @ Amazon
Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart
This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
TCL 65" Q6 4K TV: was $699 now $478 @ Walmart
Get premium picture technology with outstanding value when you purchase this 65" 4K TV. Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HD TVs and enjoy more lifelike images than before. You'll also love watching all your favorite movies and TV shows thanks to the LED Backlight that produces brighter images.
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
