Walmart just launched a huge weekend sale — 13 deals I'd buy right now

We're well into April now, and Walmart is kicking off another tasty weekend sales event with a number of selected discounts on big name brands in tech and gaming.

The retailer is offering TVs, fitness trackers, and plenty of Apple tech at a discount. Could this be because we're about to see the launch of new Apple iPads? Either way, I've dug through everything on offer at Walmart this weekend to find the best savings.

Highlights include a 70-inch TV for under $500, the Xbox Series X console for $50 off, and over $100 off the PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2.

The aforementioned Apple deals are too good to pass up as well. The M1 iPad Air is under $450, the excellent iPhone 11 is just $199, and AirPods are just $89.

Best Walmart deals

Wild Hearts: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FWild-Hearts-PlayStation-5%2F2993277867" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $22 @ Walmart

One of last year's more under-appreciated titles, Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-style action RPG that offers multiplayer battles against huge monsters. It's from the team behind the Dynasty Warriors series, and features a fun building mechanic that lets players construct traps and weapons on the fly.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Legend-of-Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom-Nintendo-Switch%2F1481578625" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $50 @ Walmart

The sequel to one of the finest video games of all time in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom takes players back to Hyrule with an adventure that's even more technically impressive. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf. To learn more about why this should be in your collection, check out our 4.5-star <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/legend-of-zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.

AirTag 4 Pack: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirTag-4-Pack%2F408992127" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $84 @ Walmart

Constantly losing your keys? Apple's AirTags are the solution for that. These slimline trackers can be used to find your keys, bag, or just about anything else, at home or further afield. The batteries last for months, and you can replace them with cheap watch batteries, too. Read <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-airtags" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">our review for more.

AirPods: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

They may lack the noise-cancelling tech of AirPods Pro, but Apple's cheapest AirPods are even cheaper. These second-generation models offer balanced audio and a handy charging case, albeit the one which needs to be charged via the Lightning cable. Still, at this price, it's an ideal gift.

Fitbit Versa 2: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Versa-2-Health-Fitness-Smartwatch-Black-Carbon-Aluminum%2F590748121" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $124 @ Walmart

Fitbit's Versa lineup remains one of its most well-balanced and while the Versa 2 is hardly the newest model (we're up to Versa 4 now), it's a fantastic fitness tracker with a larger screen that makes it ideal for newcomers. It has Alexa functionality, and taps into Fitbit's excellent Fitbit Premium membership which is included in the box. Check out <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-versa-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">our review for more.

Beats Studio3 Wireless: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeats-Studio3-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-with-Apple-W1-Headphone-Chip-Matte-Black%2F817684947" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $159 @ Walmart

Beats headphones used to be a little too bass-heavy, and while the Studio3 are certainly able to crank lower frequencies higher than ever, they're now much more balanced. They look sleek, too, offering Apple's instant pairing and device switching like AirPods. For more, be sure to check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/beats-studio3-wireless-headphones,review-5177.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Beats Studio3 review.

iPhone 11: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStraight-Talk-Apple-iPhone-11-64GB-Black-Prepaid-Smartphone-Locked-to-Straight-Talk%2F665592882" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The iPhone 11 is a few years old, but with this discount bringing it to under $200 it makes a great purchase as a first phone for a younger user, or as a secondary device. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-11" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">iPhone 11 review, and our praise holds true today — it remains a great phone, with an impressive camera and good performance.

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5032897977" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

Apple Watch models aren't all that exciting these days, because the platform is so mature that each version gets more iterative. With that said, the Series 9 remains the best Apple Watch yet, adding the Vision Pro-like 'Double Tap' gesture, a faster processor, and on-device Siri commands. We awarded it a full five stars in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Apple Watch 9 review.

Acer Aspire 3: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAcer-Aspire-3-15-6-FHD-Display-AMD-Ryzen-7-5700U-Processor-16GB-RAM-512GB-SSD-Windows-11-Home%2F5262667268" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

This laptop is ideal for students and multitaskers thanks to 16GB of RAM and a nice large HD display. It's running Windows 11 right out of the box and it has a thin bezel to help you focus on what you're doing. It's also got 512GB of fast SSD storage under the hood.

Xbox Series X: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Series-X-Video-Game-Console-Black%2F443574645" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

Microsoft's latest console remains the most powerful on the market and offers 4K gaming and exclusive franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more that you won't find elsewhere. You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, offering a ton of games each month for subscribers - including last year's megahit, Diablo 4. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/xbox-series-x" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Xbox Series X review.

iPad Air M1 2022: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2022-Apple-10-9-inch-iPad-Air-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-5th-Generation%2F612153150" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $569 now $449 @ Walmart

We're expecting an M2 upgrade any day now, but the M1 iPad Air offers laptop-level performance in a lightweight tablet that looks great. This discount brings the 64GB version down to just $449, and you can then use the money saved on an Apple Pencil or Bluetooth keyboard to turn it into a device for art or work respectively.

PS5 with Spider-Man 2: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlayStation-5-Disc-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5113183758" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $559 now $449 @ Walmart

Sony has continued its dominance this console generation with fantastic exclusives, and this bundle includes one of the finest. Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters and offers absolutely staggering action scenes. For more, check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ps5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">PS5 review — but to sum up, this an "essential" games console.