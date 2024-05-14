This epic Pixel 8a preorder deal saves you $100 and includes a free gift card

Priced at $499, the Google Pixel 8a could very well be the budget phone to beat this year. If you're still on the fence about Google's new phone, Best Buy has a killer Pixel 8a preorder deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 8a for $399 at Best Buy. (You'll need to activate your phone with a carrier during checkout to get this price). Additionally, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. That's one of the best Pixel 8a preorders we've seen.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Best Buy is taking $100 off and bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a hands-on review we said it could very well be the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024.

Price check: $499 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon

Year after year, Google's Pixel A series phones have continually ranked among the best cheap phones we've tested. In our Google Pixel 8a hands-on review, we said the new phone offers incredible value without any increased costs over its predecessor.

All of the Pixel 8a AI features make it a compelling phone that will help save you time, like how Magic Editor takes care of all the heavy lifting in photo-editing. Other Pixel 8a upgrades include a 120Hz display refresh rate, larger battery, faster Tensor G3 chip, and more. It's also worth noting that Google is giving the Pixel 8a the same seven years of major Android and security updates as it does with its flagship models in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

So if you're on a tight budget, but still want a capable phone that punches well above its weight — this deal is for you.