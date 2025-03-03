The Soundcore P20i are excellent everyday earbuds and they’re just $19 at Amazon right now

Deals
By
published

Big bass at a big discount

Anker Soundcore P20i
(Image credit: Amazon)

Soundcore by Anker are responsible for making some of the best cheap wireless headphones on the market right now. And when it comes to their true wireless earbuds range, there's a lot to choose from. But there's one pair in particular that has crashed down to its lowest ever price, while still offering powerful bass and a 30 hour playtime — the P20i.

Right now you can get the Anker Soundcore P20i for $24 at Amazon. Sure, you won't get active noise cancellation with this pair, but you'll get a sleek design, plenty of hours of listening, and fast charging for just over $20. (For extra savings, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more discounts).

Anker Soundcore P20i
Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds deliver powerful bass with their oversized 10mm drivers, 30 hours playtime, on-the-go charging case with lanyard and a Soundcore app to customize your controls. All for just $24? That's a mega deal and one that's only hanging around for a limited time.

View Deal

While we haven't reviewed the Anker Soundcore P20i headphones, we've certainly been hands-on with other pairs in the brand's extensive range — like the C30i and Sleep A20, both performing well for the price. So, when we see a pair of Soundcore by Anker headphones down to just $24 at Amazon, we have to shout from the rooftops about it.

Packed with features, they've got boosted bass with the oversized 10mm drivers, a Soundcore app with 22 EQ presets for picking the controls that work for you, a pocket-fit design and an AI algorithm that works cleverly to pick up your voice as clear as possible.

Available in black, blue and white at this price, they're a great deal. But if you've got your eyes on the light blue or pink models, you'll have to pay full price. While they might not be the best option for audiophiles, especially due to their lack of ANC, they're still a totally viable option for anyone looking for a comfy pair with powerful sound. Plus, they can handle becoming your everyday pair with 10 hours playback on a single charge and 30 hours with the portable charging case.

Anker's stylish truly wireless earbuds impress at their usual $39 as a budget pair and you rarely see a discount as big as this. They're also now the cheapest option of Soundcore by Anker headphones you'll find, thanks to this stellar deal. As ever, Amazon are advertising this as a 'limited time deal,' so hurry if you're considering a purchase, it won't be around for much longer.

TOPICS
Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge

Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
Yeti deals

Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
See more latest
Most Popular
Yeti deals
Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
DreamCloud mattress
Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
Marmot Deals
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Garmin Epix 2
The Garmin Epix 2 is just $379 right now — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Apple Watch 10
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones being held up in front of urban building with price drop badge
Save $100 on Bose's flagship noise canceling headphones — QuietComfort Ultra headphones slashed to $329 at Amazon
Two men wearing Patagonia and Carhartt jackets
Weatherproof jacket sale — save on Patagonia, Carhartt and more
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $449 off in the brand’s end of winter sale, but is that good value?