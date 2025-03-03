The Soundcore P20i are excellent everyday earbuds and they’re just $19 at Amazon right now

Soundcore by Anker are responsible for making some of the best cheap wireless headphones on the market right now. And when it comes to their true wireless earbuds range, there's a lot to choose from. But there's one pair in particular that has crashed down to its lowest ever price, while still offering powerful bass and a 30 hour playtime — the P20i.

Right now you can get the Anker Soundcore P20i for $24 at Amazon. Sure, you won't get active noise cancellation with this pair, but you'll get a sleek design, plenty of hours of listening, and fast charging for just over $20. (For extra savings, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more discounts).

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds deliver powerful bass with their oversized 10mm drivers, 30 hours playtime, on-the-go charging case with lanyard and a Soundcore app to customize your controls. All for just $24? That's a mega deal and one that's only hanging around for a limited time.

While we haven't reviewed the Anker Soundcore P20i headphones, we've certainly been hands-on with other pairs in the brand's extensive range — like the C30i and Sleep A20, both performing well for the price. So, when we see a pair of Soundcore by Anker headphones down to just $24 at Amazon, we have to shout from the rooftops about it.

Packed with features, they've got boosted bass with the oversized 10mm drivers, a Soundcore app with 22 EQ presets for picking the controls that work for you, a pocket-fit design and an AI algorithm that works cleverly to pick up your voice as clear as possible.

Available in black, blue and white at this price, they're a great deal. But if you've got your eyes on the light blue or pink models, you'll have to pay full price. While they might not be the best option for audiophiles, especially due to their lack of ANC, they're still a totally viable option for anyone looking for a comfy pair with powerful sound. Plus, they can handle becoming your everyday pair with 10 hours playback on a single charge and 30 hours with the portable charging case.

Anker's stylish truly wireless earbuds impress at their usual $39 as a budget pair and you rarely see a discount as big as this. They're also now the cheapest option of Soundcore by Anker headphones you'll find, thanks to this stellar deal. As ever, Amazon are advertising this as a 'limited time deal,' so hurry if you're considering a purchase, it won't be around for much longer.