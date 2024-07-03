Super73 deal knocks $400 off K1D electric bike

Summer is in full swing and retailers are offering plenty of 4th of July sales this week. One of the best deals we've seen comes from electric bike manufacturer, Super73.

For a limited time, you can get the Super73 K1D Electric Bike for $395 via coupon code "NOK1DDING400". That's $400 off and one of the best Super73 discount codes we've seen. Additionally, you'll get free shipping with any bike purchase and a free limited edition Super73 t-shirt ($28 value) with any purchase of $200 or more.

Super73 K1D Bike: was $795 now $395 @ Super73

The K1D is an electric bike designed for kids ages 4 to 8. It emphasizes safe riding with a regenerative braking system, puncture-resistant battery, and twist throttle. It also has a moto-style saddle that allows for freedom of movement while accommodating riders of different sizes. Use coupon "NOK1DDING400" at checkout to get this price.

The K1D is an electric bike for kids ages 4 to 8. It features a regenerative braking system that's controlled by the throttle. When the throttle is released, the motor slows, recuperating kinetic energy. That energy is then transferred back to the battery, which helps to increase rider range.

There are also three different drive modes that allow riders to learn the fundamentals of an electric balance bike at a lower speed, then boost performance as comfort and experience increase. Use coupon code "NOK1DDING400" to get this price at checkout.