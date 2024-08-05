Score! This Core i9-equipped mini PC w/ 32GB of RAM is on sale for just $764

Shopping for a new PC can be a daunting task. Fortunately, there are plenty of back to school sales you can take advantage of this week. One of our favorite deals comes courtesy of Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro for $764 at Amazon via coupon code "TOMSGT13PRO". That's $135 off and an excellent PC for school or everyday use. That's one of the best Amazon promo codes we've seen.

Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro: was $899 now $764 @ Amazon

The Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Note: Use coupon code "TOMSGT13PRO" to get this price at checkout.

From its Core i9-13900H CPU to its generous 32GB of RAM, the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro is packed with power. The configuration on sale also includes a 2TB SSD, two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

We haven't reviewed this model, but previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. In fact, they make some of the best mini PCs you can buy. They're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and they also provide maximum value for your dollar.