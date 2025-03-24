Score! Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 gets a massive $500 price cut in Amazon Spring Sale deal

Deals
By published

Boasting a powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 open on table with flower and and orb next to it with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale hasn't even started yet, but you better believe there are already massive discounts worth scooping up, and I've landed my sights on this powerful Surface Laptop that's now cheaper than ever.

This Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is now $1,179 at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. What makes this Windows 11 machine special? Its Snapdragon X Elite chip and sleek design that rivals a MacBook Air. Better yet, this 15-inch laptop comes with a touchscreen for all your productivity needs. It won't get any better than this limited-time deal, so act fast!

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,699 now $1,179 at Amazon

If you prefer Windows over macOS, then this 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU should suit your fancy. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. With a $520 discount? Now that's a steal.

View Deal

The first thing we pointed out in our Microsoft Surface laptop 7 review is that it's a true MacBook Air M3 rival, and much of that is thanks to the smart decision of switching to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood. You're getting stellar performance and long lasting battery life.

The real kicker here is that this is for the 15-inch Surface Laptop with a touchscreen, which is a bargain now that it's down by over $500. Plus, that 1TB for storage and decent 16GB of RAM will do well for your everyday computing needs.

Don't get me wrong, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 now offers better performance, and it's priced from $1,199, but for those who prefer a Windows machine but adore a sleek form factor with a gorgeous 15-inch (2496 x 1664) LCD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, this is a great offer here. Besides, the Surface Laptop goes toe-to-toe with the MacBook Air M3 in performance, and that says a lot for a Windows notebook.

Lets not forget about its sleek, portable design and battery life that lasts over 15 hours, along with its Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Surface Laptop 7 playing the game Hades

(Image credit: Future)

Don't expect this Surface Laptop 7 to run games too well, and you may need a grab an Amazon Spring Sale docking station deal to make up for its lack of ports. However, the laptop is primed for AI features and experiences, being a Copilot+ PC, and it makes for a reliable, speedy companion for those on the move.

Whether you're looking for a slim, portable laptop for work or want a notebook that can whizz through daily tasks while keeping up to date with the latest AI features, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip should do the trick.

Have something else in mind? There are plenty more Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals worth checking out, and even Amazon Spring Sale MacBook deals that are worth putting on your radar.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

