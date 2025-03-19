Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more

The Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days in the UK) is set to kick off on March 25. But a bunch of laptop makers clearly didn’t get the memo, as there are a ton of huge notebook deals up for grabs.

And no, I’m not going to point you towards the bad laptops that are taking up shelf space in warehouses. These are some of the best laptops, and even some of the most recent laptops. Example: the M4 MacBook Air has literally just come out, but it’s already discounted.

The secret? Don’t just look at Amazon. While the big A has its spring sale, retailers like Dell, Best Buy and Laptops Direct have been lining up deals that undercut what you’d find at the top retailer.

So whether you’re in the market for a budget system to bingewatch and crush Google docs, or you need something with much more horsepower, I’ve got you covered. Here are the best Spring Sale laptop deals on Amazon and beyond!

Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals 🇺🇸

Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals 🇬🇧

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals (US)

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $273 at Amazon The Acer Aspire Go 15 was already a great value buy at $300, but now it’s even cheaper! Provided your expectations are just for the bare essentials (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD), then the bright display and decent ergonomics make this a great casual work machine and binge-watching device.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 has been one of my favorite Chromebook Plus laptops — giving you all the best of Google’s Gemini AI features into ChromeOS, while putting it into a slick package at an impressively affordable price.

Asus Vivobook S15 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $899 now $599 at Best Buy The Asus Vivobook S15 with Snapdragon X Plus has crashed to its lowest price with $300 off — packing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD alongside that gorgeous OLED display. This is a top notch buy for all your productivity needs.

Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,099 now $799 at Dell This Dell XPS comes with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB or RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's plenty of power for most everyday tasks. Add in a great display and an interesting design and this is a laptop well worth checking out.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4060): was $2,099 now $1,799 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with AMD Ryzen AI CPU (not Intel Core Ultra) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an OLED gaming experience. It's sleek, the speakers are strong, it boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, but it falls a little short when it comes to battery life. But, now it's $300 off which makes any shortcomings sting far less.

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals (UK)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £199 at Amazon Now for something dirt cheap. Just like the Acer Aspire Go 15 for our US readers, if your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this is ideal with 4GB of RAM and the Intel N100 chipset.

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4060): was £1,099 now £799 at Laptops Direct This is the cheapest RTX 4060 laptop I’ve been able to find in the sales with £400 off. The HP Victus 15 packs this stellar GPU to fuel big frame rates on that 15.6-inch 144Hz display, alongside an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.