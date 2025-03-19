Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Big discounts on the latest laptops!
The Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days in the UK) is set to kick off on March 25. But a bunch of laptop makers clearly didn’t get the memo, as there are a ton of huge notebook deals up for grabs.
And no, I’m not going to point you towards the bad laptops that are taking up shelf space in warehouses. These are some of the best laptops, and even some of the most recent laptops. Example: the M4 MacBook Air has literally just come out, but it’s already discounted.
The secret? Don’t just look at Amazon. While the big A has its spring sale, retailers like Dell, Best Buy and Laptops Direct have been lining up deals that undercut what you’d find at the top retailer.
So whether you’re in the market for a budget system to bingewatch and crush Google docs, or you need something with much more horsepower, I’ve got you covered. Here are the best Spring Sale laptop deals on Amazon and beyond!
Quick Links
Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals 🇺🇸
- Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $273 @ Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell
- MacBook Air M4 (24GB / 512GB): was $1,399 now $1,349 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro M4 (16GB / 512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4060): was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals 🇬🇧
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £199 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift Go AI (Snapdragon X Plus): was £999 now £799 @ Amazon
- HP Victus 15 (RTX 4060): was £1,099 now £799 @ Laptops Direct
- MacBook Air M4: was £999 now £929 @ Amazon
- Medion Erazer (RTX 4070): was £1,899 now £1,599 @ Laptops Direct
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals (US)
The Acer Aspire Go 15 was already a great value buy at $300, but now it’s even cheaper! Provided your expectations are just for the bare essentials (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD), then the bright display and decent ergonomics make this a great casual work machine and binge-watching device.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 has been one of my favorite Chromebook Plus laptops — giving you all the best of Google’s Gemini AI features into ChromeOS, while putting it into a slick package at an impressively affordable price.
The Asus Vivobook S15 with Snapdragon X Plus has crashed to its lowest price with $300 off — packing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD alongside that gorgeous OLED display. This is a top notch buy for all your productivity needs.
This Dell XPS comes with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB or RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's plenty of power for most everyday tasks. Add in a great display and an interesting design and this is a laptop well worth checking out.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple also claims its up to 2x faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 15 hours of battery life in our testing. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M4 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with AMD Ryzen AI CPU (not Intel Core Ultra) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an OLED gaming experience. It's sleek, the speakers are strong, it boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, but it falls a little short when it comes to battery life. But, now it's $300 off which makes any shortcomings sting far less.
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals (UK)
Now for something dirt cheap. Just like the Acer Aspire Go 15 for our US readers, if your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this is ideal with 4GB of RAM and the Intel N100 chipset.
For a top notch Snapdragon X Plus laptop, the Acer Swift Go AI is a great way to go — packing a gorgeous 14.5-inch display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. And it’s all for a massive £200 off right now.
This is the cheapest RTX 4060 laptop I’ve been able to find in the sales with £400 off. The HP Victus 15 packs this stellar GPU to fuel big frame rates on that 15.6-inch 144Hz display, alongside an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The M4 MacBook Air has literally just come out, but you can already get £70 off the RRP of the base model (which is already £100 less by the way). This is a shocking deal given how tight Apple usually is on its laptop sales.
Need a little extra horsepower? Medion’s RTX 4070 machine is an absolute monster at an impressive price with £300 off. Not only do you get that GPU, but there’s the Intel Core i9 14900HX, a spacious 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for all your high capacity games.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide.
