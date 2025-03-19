Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now

Deals
By published

Expect huge discounts on docks for laptops, Mac mini, Steam Deck and more up for grabs

Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Docking stations are an essential part of any clean desk setup, and after reviewing my fair share of them over the past few years, one thing is certain: they don't come cheap.

Well, unless a timely sales event like the Amazon Big Spring Sale knocks down those prices.

Whether you're in need of a laptop docking station, or more specific ones for your Steam Deck and Mac mini, there are plenty of discounts going on right now. And yes, even for USB-C hubs. Right now, you'll find the Baseus Spacemate 11-in-1 with a 24% discount, and even this Steam Deck Dock for $39.

Jump in to get saving big on these docking station deals I recommend right now.

Quick Links

Docking station deals in US

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $34 now $18 at Amazon

Not quite a docking station, but USB-C hubs still offer plenty of versatility, and this Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is worth it with its handy ports. That's because it supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.

View Deal
Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock
Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock: was $44 now $39 at Amazon

Fancy making the most out of your Steam Deck? Baseus' 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock is the way to go (it also works for the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go). We're fans of the Baseus Steam Dock, as it comes with a HDMI 2.0 for 4K@60Hz, three USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C with 100W Power Delivery (PD) and even an RJ45 Ethernet.

View Deal
Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station
Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $74 now $53 at Amazon

Sleek, portable and compact, there isn't a lot this Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station (also USB-C hub hybrid) doesn't have. It can connect up to three monitors simultaneously, which is a huge help for those with multi-monitor setups. It's packed with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA port for 1080p video, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, another USB-C with 100W PD, five USB-A ports, an Ethernet, SD/microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.

View Deal
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station: was $129 now $89 at Amazon

Trust Plugable to deliver a reliable, slick-looking dock to slip into your desk setup, and with plenty of ports to boot. There are two HDMI outputs, two USB-A 3.0 ports, four USB-A 2.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, along with USB-A and USB-C host cables to easily connect your laptop. Let it be known, though, that this dock doesn't charge your laptop, so look elsewhere if that's essential.

View Deal
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Designed to perfectly match your Mac mini M4, this Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand adds three USB-A ports, an SD card reader and there’s even a slot on the bottom for a M.2 NVMe drive to boost your Mac’s storage. There’s a braided USB-C cable on the back to plug it into your computer and a cutout on the back left that lets you easily reach your Mac mini M4’s power button. It makes for the perfect accessory for any Mac mini M4 owner.

View Deal
Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station
Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station: was $119 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to really crank up your port selection, the Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station should do the trick, and now it's under $100. It can connect up to three monitors with 4K resolution and even offers 100W PD for charging. It's equipped with three USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI and one DP output, an SD/TF card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and Ethernet, for good measure.

View Deal
Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate
Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate: was $139 now $109 at Amazon

Now this is a wicked docking station, as it comes with a magnetic base with a sticky pad that keeps the dock in place, along with a useful display up front. As you'll see in our Baseus Spacemate review, it has 11 handy ports. You get one USB-C and a USB-C port at the front, while the back offers two USB-C, another USB-C with 100W PD charging, two USB-A, two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack. We also like the screen lock button for privacy.

View Deal
HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1
HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1: was $229 now $131 at Amazon

For more of a neat little hub, turn your head towards the HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1 (and its amazing $98 discount). There are four USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, two DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 output, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

View Deal

Docking station deals in UK

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: was £19 now £16 at Amazon

This Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is also on sale in the UK, with a nice 15% discount. It supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.

View Deal
Lemorele 10-in-1 Docking Station
Lemorele 10-in-1 Docking Station: was £35 now £27 at Amazon

With 10 ports for plenty of peripherals and PD charging at 100W, this Lemorele docking station makes for a nice companion for your laptop. It comes with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA output, one USB-A 3.0 and two USB-A 2.0 ports, USB-C with 100W PD, SD/microSD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

View Deal
Ugreen 10-in-1 Revodok Pro 210 docking station
Ugreen 10-in-1 Revodok Pro 210 docking station: was £59 now £34 at Amazon

If you're looking to connect plenty of peripherals in a small-sized dock/USB-C hub hybrid, this Ugreen dock will do the trick, as it even offers dual monitor connections with 4K@60Hz. Expect a 100W USB-C PD port, USB-C and USB-A with 5Gbps transfer speeds, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet port and even SD/TF card readers.

View Deal
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Anker 8-in-1 magsafe charger siloed on blue background in both the white and black finishes
Quick! Anker's 8-in-1 charger just crashed to its lowest price ever for Presidents' Day
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
The Siaviala S6 laptop screen extender connected to a laptop on a table in a cafe with a Tom&#039;s Guide deals badge
This laptop screen extender helped up my multitasking game — and it’s $100 off right now
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller resting on it with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — here are the 9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy
Belkin Connect 11-in-1 USB-C Pro Docking station on a white tabletop with a blue background
Belkin Connect 11-in-1 USB-C Pro Dock review: Laptop power users, look no further
Latest in Sales Events
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
iPads
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
Latest in Deals
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
iPads
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
More about sales events
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Spring Kitchen Deals

Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
iPads
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Four Pixel 9a phones propped against a book
Google Pixel 9a deals — here’s how to get Google's phone for free
A person assembling the LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers set
Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL
One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale