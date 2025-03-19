Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now

Docking stations are an essential part of any clean desk setup, and after reviewing my fair share of them over the past few years, one thing is certain: they don't come cheap.

Well, unless a timely sales event like the Amazon Big Spring Sale knocks down those prices.

Whether you're in need of a laptop docking station, or more specific ones for your Steam Deck and Mac mini, there are plenty of discounts going on right now. And yes, even for USB-C hubs. Right now, you'll find the Baseus Spacemate 11-in-1 with a 24% discount, and even this Steam Deck Dock for $39.

Jump in to get saving big on these docking station deals I recommend right now.

Docking station deals in US

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $34 now $18 at Amazon Not quite a docking station, but USB-C hubs still offer plenty of versatility, and this Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is worth it with its handy ports. That's because it supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.

Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $74 now $53 at Amazon Sleek, portable and compact, there isn't a lot this Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station (also USB-C hub hybrid) doesn't have. It can connect up to three monitors simultaneously, which is a huge help for those with multi-monitor setups. It's packed with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA port for 1080p video, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, another USB-C with 100W PD, five USB-A ports, an Ethernet, SD/microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station: was $129 now $89 at Amazon Trust Plugable to deliver a reliable, slick-looking dock to slip into your desk setup, and with plenty of ports to boot. There are two HDMI outputs, two USB-A 3.0 ports, four USB-A 2.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, along with USB-A and USB-C host cables to easily connect your laptop. Let it be known, though, that this dock doesn't charge your laptop, so look elsewhere if that's essential.

Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station: was $119 now $99 at Amazon If you're looking to really crank up your port selection, the Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station should do the trick, and now it's under $100. It can connect up to three monitors with 4K resolution and even offers 100W PD for charging. It's equipped with three USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI and one DP output, an SD/TF card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and Ethernet, for good measure.

Baseus 11-in-1 Spacemate: was $139 now $109 at Amazon Now this is a wicked docking station, as it comes with a magnetic base with a sticky pad that keeps the dock in place, along with a useful display up front. As you'll see in our Baseus Spacemate review, it has 11 handy ports. You get one USB-C and a USB-C port at the front, while the back offers two USB-C, another USB-C with 100W PD charging, two USB-A, two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack. We also like the screen lock button for privacy.

HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1: was $229 now $131 at Amazon For more of a neat little hub, turn your head towards the HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1 (and its amazing $98 discount). There are four USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, two DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 output, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Docking station deals in UK

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: was £19 now £16 at Amazon This Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is also on sale in the UK, with a nice 15% discount. It supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.

Lemorele 10-in-1 Docking Station: was £35 now £27 at Amazon With 10 ports for plenty of peripherals and PD charging at 100W, this Lemorele docking station makes for a nice companion for your laptop. It comes with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA output, one USB-A 3.0 and two USB-A 2.0 ports, USB-C with 100W PD, SD/microSD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.