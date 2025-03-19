Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Expect huge discounts on docks for laptops, Mac mini, Steam Deck and more up for grabs
Docking stations are an essential part of any clean desk setup, and after reviewing my fair share of them over the past few years, one thing is certain: they don't come cheap.
Well, unless a timely sales event like the Amazon Big Spring Sale knocks down those prices.
Whether you're in need of a laptop docking station, or more specific ones for your Steam Deck and Mac mini, there are plenty of discounts going on right now. And yes, even for USB-C hubs. Right now, you'll find the Baseus Spacemate 11-in-1 with a 24% discount, and even this Steam Deck Dock for $39.
Jump in to get saving big on these docking station deals I recommend right now.
Quick Links
- Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $34 now $18
- Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock: was $44 now $39
- Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $74 now $53
- Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station: was $129 now $89
- Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand: was $129 now $99
- Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station: was $119 now $99
- Baseus Spacemate 11-in-1: was $139 now $106
- HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1: was $229 now $131
Docking station deals in US
Not quite a docking station, but USB-C hubs still offer plenty of versatility, and this Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is worth it with its handy ports. That's because it supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.
Fancy making the most out of your Steam Deck? Baseus' 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock is the way to go (it also works for the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go). We're fans of the Baseus Steam Dock, as it comes with a HDMI 2.0 for 4K@60Hz, three USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C with 100W Power Delivery (PD) and even an RJ45 Ethernet.
Sleek, portable and compact, there isn't a lot this Anker 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station (also USB-C hub hybrid) doesn't have. It can connect up to three monitors simultaneously, which is a huge help for those with multi-monitor setups. It's packed with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA port for 1080p video, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, another USB-C with 100W PD, five USB-A ports, an Ethernet, SD/microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Trust Plugable to deliver a reliable, slick-looking dock to slip into your desk setup, and with plenty of ports to boot. There are two HDMI outputs, two USB-A 3.0 ports, four USB-A 2.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, along with USB-A and USB-C host cables to easily connect your laptop. Let it be known, though, that this dock doesn't charge your laptop, so look elsewhere if that's essential.
Designed to perfectly match your Mac mini M4, this Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand adds three USB-A ports, an SD card reader and there’s even a slot on the bottom for a M.2 NVMe drive to boost your Mac’s storage. There’s a braided USB-C cable on the back to plug it into your computer and a cutout on the back left that lets you easily reach your Mac mini M4’s power button. It makes for the perfect accessory for any Mac mini M4 owner.
If you're looking to really crank up your port selection, the Baseus 17-in-1 Docking Station should do the trick, and now it's under $100. It can connect up to three monitors with 4K resolution and even offers 100W PD for charging. It's equipped with three USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI and one DP output, an SD/TF card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and Ethernet, for good measure.
Now this is a wicked docking station, as it comes with a magnetic base with a sticky pad that keeps the dock in place, along with a useful display up front. As you'll see in our Baseus Spacemate review, it has 11 handy ports. You get one USB-C and a USB-C port at the front, while the back offers two USB-C, another USB-C with 100W PD charging, two USB-A, two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack. We also like the screen lock button for privacy.
For more of a neat little hub, turn your head towards the HP USB-C Dock G 11-in-1 (and its amazing $98 discount). There are four USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, two DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 output, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Docking station deals in UK
This Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is also on sale in the UK, with a nice 15% discount. It supports 85W pass-through charging. Expect an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-C port with 5Gbps data transfer, two USB-A ports with the same 5Gbps and a USB-C with 100W PD.
With 10 ports for plenty of peripherals and PD charging at 100W, this Lemorele docking station makes for a nice companion for your laptop. It comes with two HDMI 2.0, a VGA output, one USB-A 3.0 and two USB-A 2.0 ports, USB-C with 100W PD, SD/microSD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.
If you're looking to connect plenty of peripherals in a small-sized dock/USB-C hub hybrid, this Ugreen dock will do the trick, as it even offers dual monitor connections with 4K@60Hz. Expect a 100W USB-C PD port, USB-C and USB-A with 5Gbps transfer speeds, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet port and even SD/TF card readers.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale