Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is back! Though the event starts on March 25 and runs through March 31, the popular online retailer is already slashing prices on many products—including the best MacBooks.

One of my favorite deals is a MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 for $1,395. Another awesome deal is a $999 MacBook Air 13-inch M3/512GB, which saves you $300. And if you want the most powerful MacBook, the MacBook Pro M4 Max is now on sale for $450 off its original $3,999 price.

I saw a new MacBook Air M4 discounted by $12 at Amazon, but it has since returned to its original $999 price. Regardless, this is a laptop worth keeping an eye on as it might get discounted again.

We may see better discounts when the Amazon Big Spring Sale officially kicks off on March 25. Waiting until then isn’t a bad idea, but if you don’t want to risk stock running out before then, you might want to take advantage of the currently available sales.

Keep an eye on this page as I’ll update it with the latest discounts. For now, here are 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale MacBook deals I recommend.

MacBook deals in US

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/1TB): was $1,799 now $1,579 at Amazon If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 with more storage, this model with a 1TB SSD is also discounted. Like the configuration above, this laptop offers great performance, a fantastic Liquid Retina Display, and long battery life in a sleek and minimalist design.

MacBook deals in UK

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was £999 now £929 at Amazon The new 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is arguably the best MacBook and laptop for what it offers. This includes a sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB of SSD storage, a new 12MP webcam and support for up to two external displays. It also comes in a new Sky Blue color.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M4: was £1,199 now £1,129 at Amazon The MacBook Air 15-inch M4 is one of the finest laptops out there, thanks to its gorgeous display, fast M4-driven performance, sharp 12MP camera and new Sky Blue color. At this discounted price, it's practically irresistible. However, those who own the M3 model don’t need to upgrade.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M4): was £1,599 now £1,434 at Amazon The MacBook Pro M4 offers amazing battery life and faster performance along with clever Apple Intelligence features, but the nano-texture display steals the show for me. We also like the sharper 12MP webcam and additional Thunderbolt port, but the SSD is slower than we expected.