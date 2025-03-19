Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
You don't have to wait until March 25 to find some amazing MacBook deals
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is back! Though the event starts on March 25 and runs through March 31, the popular online retailer is already slashing prices on many products—including the best MacBooks.
One of my favorite deals is a MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 for $1,395. Another awesome deal is a $999 MacBook Air 13-inch M3/512GB, which saves you $300. And if you want the most powerful MacBook, the MacBook Pro M4 Max is now on sale for $450 off its original $3,999 price.
I saw a new MacBook Air M4 discounted by $12 at Amazon, but it has since returned to its original $999 price. Regardless, this is a laptop worth keeping an eye on as it might get discounted again.
We may see better discounts when the Amazon Big Spring Sale officially kicks off on March 25. Waiting until then isn’t a bad idea, but if you don’t want to risk stock running out before then, you might want to take advantage of the currently available sales.
Keep an eye on this page as I’ll update it with the latest discounts. For now, here are 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale MacBook deals I recommend.
Quick Links
- 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $889
- 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $988
- 15" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,069
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,395
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749
- MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,229
- MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max): was $3,499 now $3,129
MacBook deals in US
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 offers the same design as the previous model but delivers better performance and a sharper camera while also offeringt long battery life. Though Apple didn't include a nano-texture display option to reduce glare and the SSD could be faster, the $100 price cut solidifies this MacBook Air as the best laptop overall.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy | $999 @ B&H
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H
If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 with more storage, this model with a 1TB SSD is also discounted. Like the configuration above, this laptop offers great performance, a fantastic Liquid Retina Display, and long battery life in a sleek and minimalist design.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we said it's a powerful laptop with a vivid display, sensible design, fast performance, comfortable keyboard, and epic 20:46 battery life. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,229 @ B&H | $2,399 @ Best Buy
It'll cost you a small fortune, but this is the ultimate MacBook Pro you can buy right now. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Max CPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Price check: $3,129 @ B&H | $3,299 @ Best Buy
MacBook deals in UK
The new 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is arguably the best MacBook and laptop for what it offers. This includes a sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB of SSD storage, a new 12MP webcam and support for up to two external displays. It also comes in a new Sky Blue color.
The MacBook Air 15-inch M4 is one of the finest laptops out there, thanks to its gorgeous display, fast M4-driven performance, sharp 12MP camera and new Sky Blue color. At this discounted price, it's practically irresistible. However, those who own the M3 model don’t need to upgrade.
The MacBook Pro M4 offers amazing battery life and faster performance along with clever Apple Intelligence features, but the nano-texture display steals the show for me. We also like the sharper 12MP webcam and additional Thunderbolt port, but the SSD is slower than we expected.
This MacBook Pro is like the one above, only it packs the more powerful M4 Pro chip. You get 24GB of Unified RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display.
The MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro, 2024) is an overall excellent MacBook Pro that delivers a vivid display, incredibly fast performance and astonishing battery life. It's ideal for those who want a 16-inch MacBook Pro but don't want to splurge for the even more expensive M4 Max model. It's an even better deal at this reduced price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's early spring sale knocks 40% off vacuums — 15 deals I'd shop from Shark, Bissell and more