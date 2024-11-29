Score! Corsair is taking 15% off sitewide for Black Friday
Save on keyboards, headsets, gaming chairs and more
PC gaming isn't cheap. However, now that Black Friday deals are here, I'm seeing plenty of epic deals on some of our favorite gaming accessories. One of today's best deals comes straight from Corsair.
For a limited time, you can save 15% off sitewide at Corsair. Corsair makes some of the gaming accessories we've tested, which makes this one of the best promos I've seen this month.
You can check out more Corsair promo codes here, which includes 30% off gaming desks, 20% off Corsair DRAM and 15% off all Corsair SSD.
Corsair sale: 15% off sitewide @ Corsair
Black Friday is here and Corsair is celebrating by knocking 15% off sitewide. The coupon includes gaming keyboards, accessories, and more.
From the best gaming keyboards to the best gaming PCs, Corsair makes some our favorite PC gaming desktops, keyboards, and accessories. On the gaming PC front, we're big fans of the Corsair One i500, which we named the best compact gaming PC. In our review, we said it's smaller than the average gaming PC but its comparatively diminutive size belies a gaming monster thanks to its impressive internals.
On the keyboard front, we said the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless is a an excellent 75% gaming keyboard thanks to its smooth switches, sound-dampening and programmable RGB lighting.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.