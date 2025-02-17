Save 20% off this epic Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle for Presidents' Day

We're in the midst of the Presidents' Day sales and what better way to keep the good times rolling than with another discount from Amazon? That's right, we've got another epic deal to share with you — and you'll want to pay attention if you've been looking at getting a smart display.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Show 5 in a bundle alongside the Wiz Smart Color Bulb for just $80. If you bought the products separately, the Amazon Echo Show 5 on its own is almost $90 and the bulb is $10. So, you're saving an impressive $20 across the bundle. Though it's important to note, this deal is only on the charcoal model. For blue and white, it's $91. Still a saving, but not quite as epic.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $100 now $80 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display that'll show you everything from the weather to your video call. Integrated with Alexa, you'll be able to control different parts of your home, including the other item in this bundle to get you started — the smart color bulb. Plus, the built-in camera lets you keep an eye on your home when you're out for added security.

We've voted the Amazon Echo Show 5 as one of the best smart displays on the market, specifically for those looking for a smart display on a budget. And that was before there was a bundle discount to talk about. So, right now, you can pick up the budget Echo Show 5 for even less, with the added extra of a WiZ smart color bulb.

In our Amazon Echo Show 5 review, we delved into what the smart display has to offer from being cute and compact, to offering good video-call quality, and upping security in your home with a smart-home camera and doorbell integration.

We praised it for "sporting premium audio, internet browsers, a nifty futuristic design, support for live TV and a killer 1280 x 800 screen," but we said the catch was the price - $229. Since its launch though, there's been newer models and a drop in price. No surprise, it's been on the market for a fair few years now.

Depending on your needs, there's clearly a lot it can offer as the Amazon Echo Show 5 is packed out with features. Of course, the most relevant one with the bundle is that you can manage your home's smart lighting, which you can set up with your pretty much free bulb.

If you're looking for a sleek, multi-faceted device that'll go from sharing your favorite photos to playing your favorite tunes to giving you an idea of the week's weather and keeping an eye on your front door, then the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great pick — and one that right now, will cost you just $80 at Amazon with added smart bulb.