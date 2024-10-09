Prime Day smartwatch deals — 7 best deals I'd add to my cart

Prime Day sales are well underway, and there are oodles of smartwatch deals to be had right now at all of our favorite online retailers.

If you've been looking for a new fitness tool to take your workouts to another level, the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers feature dozens of dynamic sports modes, actionable post-workout insights, and AI-powered sleep tracking to help keep your mind and body in tip-top shape. Needless to say, the smartwatches on this list pair pretty well with the best best running shoes and best trail running shoes we've been testing this year.

Unless you're a professional athlete, it's hard to go wrong with smartwatches these days; even the best cheap fitness trackers are plenty capable of monitoring most workouts and spitting out useful data on demand. That being said, I've handpicked a few savvy smartwatch deals to put on your shortlist.

Best smartwatch deals

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

As the most budget-friendly smartwatch on this list, the Amazfit Bip 5 still has an impressive array of features under its hood, including 120 sport modes, 10 days of battery life, and easy integration with fitness apps such as Strava, Adidas Running, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The built-in mic and speaker let you answer incoming calls with the touch of a button, and Amazon Alexa turns this smartwatch into a hands-free voice assistant.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $179 @ Walmart

Save $21 off the Fitbit Versa 4, which lets you record dozens of different workouts (eg, running, hiking, swimming, kayaking) in real time. The built-in GPS keeps track of your pace and distance, and a personalized Sleep Profile keeps track of your nightly shut-eye. You can expect roughly 6 days of battery life from this smartwatch, which is water-resistant up to 50 meters. If you splurge on a Fitbit Premium account ($10 per month), you’ll get a Daily Readiness Score to help you gauge your next workouts, allowing you to adjust your own personal intensity levels as necessary.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $226 @ Walmart

Touted as the “smartwatch designed to help you stress less, sleep better and live healthier,” there’s a lot to like about the Fitbit Sense 2, starting with up to 144 hours of battery life per charge. Utilizing a continuous EDA sensor to measure daily stress levels — complemented by a nightly Sleep Score — this smartwatch can help you gain a more comprehensive understanding of your overall health; you can even perform an EDA Scan to measure your mindfulness, and log stress-induced reflections to view trending emotions over time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349 now $242 @ Amazon

Take 43% off the last-gen Galaxy Watch 6, which lacks the AI-powered goodies found on the newer Galaxy Watch 7, but still holds its own as a best-in-class fitness tracker and sleep coach. From running and hiking to swimming and cycling, you can record 90+ different exercises with just a few taps, giving you insights on duration, distance, calories burned, and much more. Thanks to Advanced Sleep Coaching, you can use this smartwatch to help plan your bedtime, detect snoring, and understand different sleep stages (awake, light, deep, REM).



Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a slightly less expensive Garmin smartwatch, consider the Vivoactive 5, which features a snazzy AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life, and dynamic BodyBattery energy monitoring to compile personalized insights on your sleep, naps, stress levels, workouts, and more. This smartwatch can measure 30+ different indoor and outdoor workouts (eg, running, HIIT, golf), and there’s a dedicated mode for wheelchair users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329 now $262 @ Amazon

Powered by Galaxy AI, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 starts your day with a personalized Energy Score (ie, physical readiness) based on yesterday’s activity levels. It also takes workout tracking a step further, allowing you to compete with your past self by comparing your current performance to your last one. Improved heart rate tracking filters out your body’s movements for more accurate readings; thanks to Galaxy AI, the sensors can even help you detect moderate to severe sleep apnea.