Not a typo! Snag an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free right now at Verizon
Verizon is having a fire sale on new and previous-gen iPhones
As both a Verizon customer and iPhone user, I'm still debating whether to upgrade to the latest iPhone 16 Pro. If you're in the same boat, Verizon is hoping to make your decision a little easier. The carrier just announced its Verizon Flash Sale offering massive iPhone 16 deals.
As part of the sale, you can score the Editor's Choice iPhone 16 Pro Max for just $15/month with unlimited. To be fair, Verizon was offering a similar deal earlier, but you can now take advantage of this deal with Verizon's least-expensive Unlimited data plan. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max deal for free at Verizon is even better. And this slightly older phone can still handle Apple Intelligence.
There are other epic iPhone deals in Verizon's sale. Below I've picked the four best deals. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon phone deals page and Verizon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Verizon flash sale
- iPhone 16: $5/month w/ unlimited
- iPhone 16 Plus: $10/month w/ unlimited
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: $15/month w/ unlimited
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: free w/ unlimited
Verizon Flash Sale
iPhone 15 Pro Max: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still a stunning phone. New and existing Verizon customers can get it for free with an eligible unlimited data plan at Verizon. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we said the Editor's Choice phone sports a stronger/lighter titanium design that makes a big difference in everyday use. Add in the powerful A17 Pro chip for next-gen gaming, USB-C port, and super-long battery life (14 hours and 2 minutes) and you have the best iPhone money can buy. It features a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.
iPhone 16: $5/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon
The iPhone 16 packs a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED display with 60Hz refresh, A18 CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 review, we said it offers pro features — such as an Action Button, Camera Controls, and Apple Intelligence — at a mainstream price.
iPhone 16 Plus: $10/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon
The iPhone 16 Plus packs a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED display with 60Hz refresh, A18 CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Plus review, we said it has pro features (and a larger screen) at a more mainstream price.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: $15/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon
The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. You can get it for just $15/month with eligible Unlimited plans.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.