iPhone 16 on sale today — here’s the best deals

From AT&T to Verizon, iPhone 16 deals are officially live across various retailers and carriers. Powered by Apple's latest A18 processor, these are some of the best iPhones we've ever tested with bright screens, epic batteries, and support for Apple Intelligence.

In terms of pricing, the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 costs from $799, whereas the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus costs from $899. They both use Apple's new A18 processor. Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max cost from $999 and $1,199, respectively. They use Apple's beefier A18 Pro processor with a 16-core neural engine, supported by a 17% increase in memory bandwidth.

There are dozens of iPhone 16 deals available right now, but one of my favorite sales comes from Verizon which is offering the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for free with a new line and eligible unlimited data plan. Not to be outdone, AT&T has the iPhone 16 for free with eligible data plan and trade-in. Below I've rounded up the best iPhone 16 deals you can get right now at carriers and retailers alike. This page will be updated with the latest deals as they go live.

iPhone 16 deals

iPhone 16 deals

iPhone 16: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 16 for free with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 deals are official. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

iPhone 16: 50% off 3-month plans @ Mint Mobile

It's not an iPhone 16 deal per se, but Mint Mobile is offering one of the biggest discounts we've seen on data. New customers can get 3 months of unlimited premium wireless service for $15/month ($45 upfront cost). After your 3 months are up, full-price unlimited plans start at $30/month. Note: Unlimited customers using more than 40GB/month of data will experience lower speeds with video streams at ~480p.

iPhone 16: free wireless service @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering a year of free wireless service when you purchase an iPhone 16 outright. This no contract plan is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.

iPhone 16: unlimited data for $25/month @ Cricket

Cricket Wireless is offering all models of the iPhone 16. While there are no deals per se, if you bring your own device and pay for 12 months upfront, you'll pay just $25/month for unlimited voice and data.

iPhone 16: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 16 models. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.

iPhone 16: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering the iPhone 16 for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade-in an old device and sign up for a qualifying Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan. Or you can get up to $830 off any iPhone 16 when you trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus plan.

iPhone 16 Plus deals

iPhone 16 Plus: free wireless service @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering a year of free wireless service when you purchase an iPhone 16 outright. This no contract plan is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.

iPhone 16 Plus: up to $830 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can get up to $830 off the new iPhone 16 Plus with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Plus: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 Plus deals are official. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

iPhone 16 Pro deals

iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 Pro deals are here. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

iPhone 16 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 16 Pro for free with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile's iPhone On Us promotion gives you a $1,000 credit with no trade-in required, so long as you sign up for the carrier's $65/month Infinite Access plan. In addition, if you buy your iPhone through Apple and do have a device to trade-in, you can apply Apple's credit to a more expensive iPhone model through Boost or use it to cut the cost of your monthly bill. All credits are spread out over 36 months.

iPhone 16 Pro: $360 credit w/ Visible+ @ Visible

Purchase an iPhone 16 Pro with Visible+ service ($45/month) and you'll get up to a $360 credit. (You'll receive a $10 monthly credit over the span of 3 years). Visible+ offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network with no slowdowns due to prioritization. Additionally, you get smartwatch service and a free day of Global Pass international coverage every month.

iPhone 16 Pro Max deals

iPhone 16 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 deals are here. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.