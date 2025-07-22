Lowe’s sale starts from $6 — 21 summer deals I’d shop on grills, appliances, furniture and more

This week Lowe’s is taking up to 40% off everything from furniture to appliances, so now’s the time to give your home a summer refresh. Whether you want to make the most of your outdoor space or upgrade your smart home setup, there are deals for you here!

For starters, Lowe’s is taking up to 40% off patio furniture including everything from gazebos to dining sets. If you just want to grill, there are deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $29. And you can get your lawn in shape with lawn and garden deals from $6.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Summer is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $6 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Outdoor

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $227 at Lowe's This small outdoor dining set is available for a solid discount off its regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $334 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $999 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

Grills & Cooking Accessories

Empava 5-Piece Black Cooking Spoons: was $48 now $24 at Lowe's This 5-piece cooking spoon set will help you whip up a bunch of tasty dishes, and stay organized to boot. You get a ladle, spaghetti spoon, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon with comfortable grips and long necks. There's also a pop-out spoon rest to stop drips splashing on your countertops.

Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $229 now $179 at Lowe's Cook up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.

Smart Home

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $799 at Lowe's If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L robotic lawn mower is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Appliance deals