Lowe’s sale starts from $6 — 21 summer deals I’d shop on grills, appliances, furniture and more
Lowe’s sale is packed with savings on everything you need for your home
This week Lowe’s is taking up to 40% off everything from furniture to appliances, so now’s the time to give your home a summer refresh. Whether you want to make the most of your outdoor space or upgrade your smart home setup, there are deals for you here!
For starters, Lowe’s is taking up to 40% off patio furniture including everything from gazebos to dining sets. If you just want to grill, there are deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $29. And you can get your lawn in shape with lawn and garden deals from $6.
All my favorite Lowe’s deals are listed below. For more savings, take a look at our Home Depot promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Outdoor grills: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off
- Lawn and garden: deals from $6
- Igloo 16qt Insulated Cooler: was $49 now $34
- Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Outdoor String Light: was $49 now $39
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $6 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Outdoor
If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.
This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.
These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatterproof bulbs, and the set is weather-proof too.
This rocking chair is an awesome buy at just $39. Made of resin, it's weather-resistant and stackable if you choose to buy more than one.
There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a hammock. This one can fit two people, with its own stand and a comfy pillow included.
This pop-up tent is great when you need shelter, whether you're camping, barbecuing or holding some other outdoor gathering. It's weather-proof against sun, wind and rain, and takes two people just minutes to set up.
This small outdoor dining set is available for a solid discount off its regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.
Grills & Cooking Accessories
This 5-piece cooking spoon set will help you whip up a bunch of tasty dishes, and stay organized to boot. You get a ladle, spaghetti spoon, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon with comfortable grips and long necks. There's also a pop-out spoon rest to stop drips splashing on your countertops.
Cook up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.
Smart Home
This Chamberlain security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.
If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L robotic lawn mower is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.
Appliance deals
Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time. It has 6 programs — Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. Dishwasher-safe crisper plates and easy-to-clean baskets are included.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
This over-the-range microwave is available in a variety of finishes, has a two-speed fan, and adjustable cooktop lighting. It comes in black, stainless steel, brushed stainless, and white, although different discounts apply to each model.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $300 off.
If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $650. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
