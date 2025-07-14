Lowe’s summer sale is live from $5 — shop up to 40% off patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Hoping to refresh your home this summer? Now’s the time to score big savings on appliances, patio furniture, grills and everything in between at Lowe’s. The retailer is currently hosting its My Lowe's Rewards Week with up to 40% off hundreds of items from now until July 18.

But here's the catch — you have to sign up to be a My Lowe's rewards member in order to shop the epic sales. Aside from the member deals, there's tons of other great discounts at Lowe's that anyone can take advantage of.

For instance, you can shop deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $5. Or, if your patio needs some work, you can currently snag patio furniture deals from $24 at Lowe’s. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite Lowe's deals.

Editor's Choice

My Lowe's Rewards Week: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

From now through July 18, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 40% off hundreds of items both in-store and online. From tools and paint to appliances and bathroom fixtures, save big on everything you need for your next home improvement project at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Summer is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Best Lowe's Deals

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $227 at Lowe's This small outdoor dining set is available for a solid discount off its regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $334 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 at Lowe's Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.