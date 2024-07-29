Best Buy has a huge sale on Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Ring doorbells — 13 deals I’d buy from $14

Missing all the Prime Day sales on Amazon hardware? You might looking in the wrong places. Best Buy just launched an epic sale with up to 55% off Amazon devices. If you didn't manage to get hold of that smart speaker, video doorbell or tablet you had your eye on over Prime Day, now's your opportunity to act.

Right now the Echo Pop is $17 at Best Buy. This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon and after this $22 discount, it's even better value. Just hurry, as it's selling out fast.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs here, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites.

Best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $14 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick 4K. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option for an older TV.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Best Buy

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module 2: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Amazon and Walmart are running similar sales.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $84 @ Best Buy

The Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's top-tier Fire tablet.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $234 @ Best Buy

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Basic Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

