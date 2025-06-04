Hurry! Lowe's Memorial Day sale ends soon — 21 deals to shop now on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Memorial Day is over, but you still have a few hours left to shop Lowe’s Memorial Day sale. Just act fast, as the sale ends today.

Now is a great time to refresh your home for the summer, especially your patio and garden. That’s because you can shop patio furniture deals from $19. Lowe’s also has grills and outdoor cooking accessories on sale from $11.

If you’re more focused on your interior, you can currently get up to 35% off select appliances.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's deals.

Best Lowe's Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales take up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lighting and ceiling fan sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

For Memorial Day, Lowe's is taking up to 35% off a sizeable range of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. With the hot summer months ahead, the discounts on cooling fans are the most appealing.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $229 now $179 at Lowe's Cooking up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.

Father's Day gift ideas

Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Lowe's This reliable tee is a great addition to any wardrobe, especially with a discount applied. It has lots going for it — it's made of soft and durable jersey material, has ventilated panels to keep you cool and it wicks sweat off your body.

Empava 5-Piece Black Cooking spoon: was $48 now $24 at Lowe's This 5-piece cooking spoon set will help you whip up a bunch of tasty dishes, and stay organized to boot. You get a ladle, spaghetti spoon, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon with comfortable grips and long necks. There's also a pop-out spoon rest to stop drips splashing on your countertops.

Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

Lowe's Smart Home Deals

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $699 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,049 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $650. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.