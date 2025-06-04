Recommended reading

Hurry! Lowe's Memorial Day sale ends soon — 21 deals to shop now on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Deals
By published

This is your last chance to shop Lowe’s deals with up to 40% off

Lowe&#039;s storefront
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Memorial Day is over, but you still have a few hours left to shop Lowe’s Memorial Day sale. Just act fast, as the sale ends today.

Now is a great time to refresh your home for the summer, especially your patio and garden. That’s because you can shop patio furniture deals from $19. Lowe’s also has grills and outdoor cooking accessories on sale from $11.

If you’re more focused on your interior, you can currently get up to 35% off select appliances.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe’s deals. For more savings, check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $10 at Amazon.

Quick Links

Shop more deals

Best Lowe's Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales take up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

View Deal
Lighting and ceiling fan sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lighting and ceiling fan sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
For Memorial Day, Lowe's is taking up to 35% off a sizeable range of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. With the hot summer months ahead, the discounts on cooling fans are the most appealing.

View Deal
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

View Deal
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

View Deal
Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $229 now $179 at Lowe's

Cooking up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.

View Deal
Blackstone 36" Culinary Omnivore Griddle with Hood 4 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill
Blackstone 36" Culinary Omnivore Griddle with Hood 4 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill: was $499 now $429 at Lowe's

Right now you can get an awesome $70 discount on this Blackstone griddle. This 36-inch model has an omnivore griddle plate with wind guards for more efficient cooking, so you'll be able to cook everything from hotdogs to hashbrowns to perfection.

View Deal

Father's Day gift ideas

Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Lowe's

This reliable tee is a great addition to any wardrobe, especially with a discount applied. It has lots going for it — it's made of soft and durable jersey material, has ventilated panels to keep you cool and it wicks sweat off your body.

View Deal
Empava 5-Piece Black Cooking spoon
Empava 5-Piece Black Cooking spoon: was $48 now $24 at Lowe's

This 5-piece cooking spoon set will help you whip up a bunch of tasty dishes, and stay organized to boot. You get a ladle, spaghetti spoon, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon with comfortable grips and long necks. There's also a pop-out spoon rest to stop drips splashing on your countertops.

View Deal
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.

View Deal
Vevor Pop up Gazebo Tent Polyester 7 -Person Tent
Vevor Pop up Gazebo Tent Polyester 7 -Person Tent: was $224 now $168 at Lowe's

This pop-up tent is great when you need shelter, whether you're camping, barbecuing or holding some other outdoor gathering. It's weatherproof against sun, wind and rain, and takes two people just minutes to set up.

View Deal
Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench
Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's

This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

View Deal

Lowe's Smart Home Deals

Chamberlain myQ Smart Indoor/Outdoor Plug-in Garage Camera
Chamberlain myQ Smart Indoor/Outdoor Plug-in Garage Camera: was $49 now $39 at Lowe's

This Chamberlain security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.

View Deal
Moen Smart Water Leak Detector
Moen Smart Water Leak Detector: was $54 now $44 at Lowe's

If you want to protect your home from leaks, this option from Moen is our choice for the best water leak detector. It's compatible with Alexa, so you can get alerts sent to your smart devices and it comes with temperature and humidity detection. It's also small, so it's easy to mount just about anywhere.

View Deal
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $179 now $139 at Lowe's

One of the best video doorbells we've tested is now on sale. This video doorbell offers an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognize packages, animals and vehicles. And it's all powered by a rechargeable battery.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon

View Deal

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base
Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base: was $244 now $168 at Lowe's

This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this sunny season. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 at Lowe's

This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

View Deal
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's

Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

View Deal

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave
Whirlpool 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave: was $419 now $229 at Lowe's

This over-the range microwave is available in a variety of finishes, 2-speed fan, and adjustable cooktop lighting. It comes in black, stainless steel, brushed stainless, and white, although different discounts apply to each model.
Price check: $359 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $699 at Lowe's

This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

View Deal
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,049 at Lowe's

If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $650. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

View Deal
Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer
Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,298 now $1,396 at Lowe's

If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $900 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.

View Deal
See more Home Deals
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.