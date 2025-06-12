Recommended reading

Epic Lowe's sale live from $2 — here's 25 deals I'd shop on patio furniture, Father's Day gifts and more

Deals
By published

Spruce up your space for less at Lowe's

Lowe&#039;s storefront
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

With summer right around the corner, most of our days are spent in the great outdoors. That's why sprucing up your garden, updating patio furniture, and grabbing that new grill is a must. Fortunately, Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing sale with everything you need for the season ahead.

Now is the perfect time to invest in quality tools, appliances and furniture that will enhance your indoor and outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank! Plus, with Father's Day just a few days away, Lowe's has plenty of gifting options that Dad will love.

Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in the Lowe's sale that will make your home the envy of the neighborhood this summer and beyond.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

View Deal
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

View Deal
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

View Deal

Father's Day Gifts

Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Lowe's

This reliable tee is a great addition to any wardrobe, especially with a discount applied. It has lots going for it — it's made of soft and durable jersey material, has ventilated panels to keep you cool and it wicks sweat off your body.

View Deal
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.

View Deal
Chamberlain myQ Smart Indoor/Outdoor Plug-in Garage Camera
Chamberlain myQ Smart Indoor/Outdoor Plug-in Garage Camera: was $49 now $39 at Lowe's

This Chamberlain security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.

View Deal
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver: was $199 now $99 at Lowe's

If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.

View Deal
Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench
Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's

This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

View Deal

Outdoor Deals

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154 at Lowe's

This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

View Deal
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $235 at Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for nearly $60 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately. Lowes has a cool one with lights on sale for $65.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

View Deal
Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed
Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's

This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

View Deal
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's

Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

View Deal
EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set
EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $348 at Lowe's

You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

View Deal
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 at Lowe's

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

View Deal
Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set
Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's

Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

View Deal
Moda Furnishings Dining Set
Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $994 at Lowe's

This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.

View Deal
Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $2,027 now $1,622 at Lowe's

This handcrafted 7-piece outdoor set comes not only with plenty of seating — a sofa, love seat, sofa chair and two footstools — it also includes a rustic gas firepit table to keep you warm. The corner coffee table also doubles as a storage box for convenience. This set will create the perfect outdoor ambiance this spring.

View Deal

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Top Load Washer
Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $508 at Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.

View Deal
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $699 at Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.

View Deal
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $729 at Lowe's

This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

View Deal
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Lowe's

If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

View Deal
Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer
Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,298 now $1,496 at Lowe's

If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $802 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.

View Deal
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator/Freezer
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator/Freezer: was $4,099 now $2,599 at Lowe's

Save on this beautiful, fingerprint-resistant refrigerator. Inside you'll find a Beverage Zone with two temperature settings, a dual auto ice maker, and a customizable FlexZone that converts between fridge or freezer space. There's even a nifty Auto Open Door feature that can automatically open the door for you with just a tap, which is great when your hands are full.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.