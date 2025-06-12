Epic Lowe's sale live from $2 — here's 25 deals I'd shop on patio furniture, Father's Day gifts and more

With summer right around the corner, most of our days are spent in the great outdoors. That's why sprucing up your garden, updating patio furniture, and grabbing that new grill is a must. Fortunately, Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing sale with everything you need for the season ahead.

Now is the perfect time to invest in quality tools, appliances and furniture that will enhance your indoor and outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank! Plus, with Father's Day just a few days away, Lowe's has plenty of gifting options that Dad will love.

Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in the Lowe's sale that will make your home the envy of the neighborhood this summer and beyond.

Editor's Choice

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Father's Day Gifts

Carhartt Blue Jersey Short sleeve T-shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Lowe's This reliable tee is a great addition to any wardrobe, especially with a discount applied. It has lots going for it — it's made of soft and durable jersey material, has ventilated panels to keep you cool and it wicks sweat off your body.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver: was $199 now $99 at Lowe's If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.

Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

Outdoor Deals

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $348 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 at Lowe's Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $994 at Lowe's This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.

Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $2,027 now $1,622 at Lowe's This handcrafted 7-piece outdoor set comes not only with plenty of seating — a sofa, love seat, sofa chair and two footstools — it also includes a rustic gas firepit table to keep you warm. The corner coffee table also doubles as a storage box for convenience. This set will create the perfect outdoor ambiance this spring.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $508 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $729 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,298 now $1,496 at Lowe's If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $802 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.