Epic Lowe's sale live from $2 — here's 25 deals I'd shop on patio furniture, Father's Day gifts and more
Spruce up your space for less at Lowe's
With summer right around the corner, most of our days are spent in the great outdoors. That's why sprucing up your garden, updating patio furniture, and grabbing that new grill is a must. Fortunately, Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing sale with everything you need for the season ahead.
Now is the perfect time to invest in quality tools, appliances and furniture that will enhance your indoor and outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank! Plus, with Father's Day just a few days away, Lowe's has plenty of gifting options that Dad will love.
Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in the Lowe's sale that will make your home the envy of the neighborhood this summer and beyond.
- Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154
- Nuu Garden Black Steel Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229
- Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $235
- Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398
- Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $799
- Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $994
Editor's Choice
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Father's Day Gifts
This reliable tee is a great addition to any wardrobe, especially with a discount applied. It has lots going for it — it's made of soft and durable jersey material, has ventilated panels to keep you cool and it wicks sweat off your body.
This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.
This Chamberlain security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.
If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.
This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.
Outdoor Deals
This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
This small outdoor dining set is available for nearly $60 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately. Lowes has a cool one with lights on sale for $65.
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.
Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.
This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.
This handcrafted 7-piece outdoor set comes not only with plenty of seating — a sofa, love seat, sofa chair and two footstools — it also includes a rustic gas firepit table to keep you warm. The corner coffee table also doubles as a storage box for convenience. This set will create the perfect outdoor ambiance this spring.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.
If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $802 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.
Save on this beautiful, fingerprint-resistant refrigerator. Inside you'll find a Beverage Zone with two temperature settings, a dual auto ice maker, and a customizable FlexZone that converts between fridge or freezer space. There's even a nifty Auto Open Door feature that can automatically open the door for you with just a tap, which is great when your hands are full.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
