Massive laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 deals I'd buy with up to $525 off

Time for a laptop upgrade? You're in luck thanks to all these awesome laptop deals I've found from across the web.

First up, Best Buy's laptop sale has deals from $119. This includes the awesome Dell XPS 13 OLED for $1,099 at Best Buy ($400 off). It's our favorite Windows laptop thanks to its gorgeous display, long battery life and lightweight shell. Or, if you're more of an Apple fan, you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4/512GB) for $1,399 at Amazon. This is $200 off and the lowest price I've seen for the latest in the MacBook Pro line.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite laptop deals currently available. Plus, see our Best Buy coupon codes page and check out this 65-inch LG OLED TV deal with $300 off at Amazon.

Best sales now

Asus 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy Snag this budget-friendly Chromebook for over 50% off. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. These aren't the most powerful specs, but this laptop is fine for everyday tasks like browsing the web and watching videos.

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $195 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $299 now $279 at Amazon The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale for a discount! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i3 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. On the downside, the webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $299 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $899 now $549 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 3.57 lbs, and measuring 0.72-inches thick.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779 now $699 at Amazon Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,599 now $1,074 at Best Buy In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we heaped praise and an Editor’s Choice award on this laptop, saying it “delivers the goods thanks to its thin design, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED display and excellent writing experience.” Currently we rank it as the very best gaming laptop you can buy today, and this particular RTX 4070 model, with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM is going to absolutely slay your favorite PC games.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy This Dell XPS 13 (2024) with a Snapdragon X Elite chip boasts incredible performance in a well-crafted, lightweight design, and its bright, 13.4-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen will make visuals shine. Throw in its exceptional battery life, lasting close to 20 hours, and you have yourself an amazing Copilot+ PC on your hands — especially with the $400 discount.

Asus Zenbook Duo: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy Score a huge discount on the Asus Zenbook Duo 14. It's equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, meaning it crushes everyday productivity tasks. However, it's mostly notable for its dual OLED FHD touch displays — meaning you have twice the usual screen real estate.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.