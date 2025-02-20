Hurry! This 65-inch LG OLED just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon
OLED TVs can get pricy, but Amazon is going against the curve and offering a stunning LG OLED at an awesome discount.
Right now you can get the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV for $1,196 at Amazon. Although this is last year's model, it cost $2,599 at launch, meaning it's now come down in price by a massive $1,400. And it still delivers stellar performance with amazing picture quality and great gaming features.
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Just note that the newer LG C4 OLED TV is now available.
Price check: $1,196 @ Walmart
It's pretty common knowledge that you can save a bunch if you shop last year's TV models. In the case of the LG C3 OLED, it's a particularly good investment as the differences between it and the newer LG C4 OLED aren't major. We compared the two models in our LG C4 OLED vs LG C3 OLED face-off and said that while the C4 OLED is brighter and has a faster refresh rate, most viewers will still be perfectly happy with the LG C3 OLED's performance.
In our LG C3 OLED TV review, we found that it delivered stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and rich blacks. Like most OLED TVs, it has wide viewing angles, so you'll have an excellent experience no matter where you sit in your living room. And it's also a good pick for gamers thanks to its low lag time of 9.1ms (with Game Optimizer mode enabled) and variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
On the downside, there's no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts. And the C3's 40W speakers across 2.2 channels produced fine audio, but other TVs like the Sony Bravia 8 OLED have it beaten in terms of sound.
Still, the LG C3 OLED is an amazing TV and it's a great buy at this price. I imagine this one could sell out fast, so don't hang around if you want one! If you're looking for more savings, see the Crocs deals I'm shopping from $18 at Amazon.
