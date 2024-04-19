Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 17 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, laptops and more

On the hunt for savings? Best Buy is here with a bunch of incredible sales this weekend. OLED TVs, laptops, Apple gear and more have been slashed in price.

The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) Powered by Apple's M2 chip, it provides incredibly fast performance and long battery life. Finding a better value laptop than this is a tough task. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

You can also get our choice for the best budget TV for a huge discount. That's the Hisense 55-inch U6K Mini-LED 4K TV for $349 at Best Buy. It's one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs I've ever seen, and it's a steal after this $100 discount.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, don't miss the 43 deals I'd buy in this huge Amazon tech sale.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more. If you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $549, which is a great price for a 14-inch OLED laptop. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: $897 @ Amazon

HP Spectre 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,629 now $1,129 @ Best Buy

This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is built for productivity. It comes with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's extremely portable, coming in at just 3.19 lbs. Plus, its slick Nightfall Black color scheme looks awesome.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,800 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.