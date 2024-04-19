Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 17 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, laptops and more
Best Buy is back with another huge sale this weekend
On the hunt for savings? Best Buy is here with a bunch of incredible sales this weekend. OLED TVs, laptops, Apple gear and more have been slashed in price.
The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) Powered by Apple's M2 chip, it provides incredibly fast performance and long battery life. Finding a better value laptop than this is a tough task. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
You can also get our choice for the best budget TV for a huge discount. That's the Hisense 55-inch U6K Mini-LED 4K TV for $349 at Best Buy. It's one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs I've ever seen, and it's a steal after this $100 discount.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, don't miss the 43 deals I'd buy in this huge Amazon tech sale.
Best Buy deals — Editor Picks
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon | $29 @ Target
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more. If you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.
AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon | $89 @ Walmart
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy
SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $279 @ Best Buy
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5 model, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Note: Walmart has the headphones for $2 less.
Price check: $277 @ Walmart | $278 @ Amazon
iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $449 @ B&H Photo
Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy
The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $549, which is a great price for a 14-inch OLED laptop. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. However, note that the newer 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $849 @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.
Price check: $897 @ Amazon
HP Spectre 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,629 now $1,129 @ Best Buy
This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is built for productivity. It comes with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's extremely portable, coming in at just 3.19 lbs. Plus, its slick Nightfall Black color scheme looks awesome.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy
The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,800 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.
LG 77" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support are also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said it "blows away its competitors to become one of the best value OLED TVs on the market." Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.
Price check: $1,996 @ Amazon