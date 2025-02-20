Massive Amazon running gear sale is live — 11 deals I recommend on Brooks, New Balance, Asics and more

Amazon might not normally be your first port of call when you’re in need of new running gear — but right now, a huge sale on the site has slashed the prices of some of the best running shoes and apparel.

I’ve scoured the sale for discounts on running shoes that I have tested and think are worth your consideration. I've listed them below, along with some choice bits of running kit that are going for a song. And if you're in need of a new running watch along with fresh gear, then this discount on the Apple Watch 10 might also be of interest.

Running Apparel Deals

Saucony Rundry Socks: was $15 now $12 at Amazon This is not the biggest discount but paying just $12 for eight pairs of great running socks is certainly a deal worth snapping up. The Saucony Rundry socks wick sweat and dry quickly to keep your feet cool and comfortable on runs of any length.

Under Armour Tech SS V Neck: was $25 now $18 at Amazon This technical tee is great for the gym as well as running, and a wide range of sizes of the black tee are included in the Amazon sale, with the price dropping as low as $18.

SPIbelt Large Pocket Running Belt: was $26 now $24 at Amazon If you want to take your phone with you on the run, I'd always favor a belt over an arm phone holder myself. It gives you easy access to your phone and sits more comfortably. This SPIbelt running belt can take even the largest of smartphones in its pocket, and is adjustable so you can get a secure fit to stop any bouncing while you run.

Under Armour HeatGear LS T-Shirt: was $35 now $25 at Amazon This compression top is made from a lightweight wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool during intense runs. It's perfect for longer runs as well as team sports, and it's been reduced by $10 in the Amazon sale.

Running Shoe Deals

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5: was $119 now $79 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.