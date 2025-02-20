Massive Amazon running gear sale is live — 11 deals I recommend on Brooks, New Balance, Asics and more
Save on running shoes and apparel in the Amazon sale
Amazon might not normally be your first port of call when you’re in need of new running gear — but right now, a huge sale on the site has slashed the prices of some of the best running shoes and apparel.
I’ve scoured the sale for discounts on running shoes that I have tested and think are worth your consideration. I've listed them below, along with some choice bits of running kit that are going for a song. And if you're in need of a new running watch along with fresh gear, then this discount on the Apple Watch 10 might also be of interest.
- Saucony Rundry Socks (8 pairs, women’s): was $15 now $12 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 SS T-Shirt (men’s): was $25 now $17 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Tech SS V Neck (women’s): was $25 now $18 @ Amazon
- SPIbelt Large Pocket Running Belt: was $26 now $24 @ Amazon
- Under Armour HeatGear LS T-Shirt (men’s): was $35 now $25 @ Amazon
- New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (men’s): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost Max (men’s): was $150 now $89 @ Amazon
- Saucony Ride 17 (women’s): was $140 now $95 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 (women’s): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Brooks Glycerin 21 (men’s): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 4 (women’s): was $140 now $109 @ Amazon
Running Apparel Deals
This is not the biggest discount but paying just $12 for eight pairs of great running socks is certainly a deal worth snapping up. The Saucony Rundry socks wick sweat and dry quickly to keep your feet cool and comfortable on runs of any length.
This lightweight t-shirt is ideal for runs in warm conditions and the medium, large and x-large sizes of the men's black t-shirt are all available in the sale for $17-18.
This technical tee is great for the gym as well as running, and a wide range of sizes of the black tee are included in the Amazon sale, with the price dropping as low as $18.
If you want to take your phone with you on the run, I'd always favor a belt over an arm phone holder myself. It gives you easy access to your phone and sits more comfortably. This SPIbelt running belt can take even the largest of smartphones in its pocket, and is adjustable so you can get a secure fit to stop any bouncing while you run.
This compression top is made from a lightweight wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool during intense runs. It's perfect for longer runs as well as team sports, and it's been reduced by $10 in the Amazon sale.
Running Shoe Deals
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.
I've tested the Brooks Ghost Max and the Ghost Max 2 and I don't think there's a big difference between the two models, so I'd definitely look at grabbing the older shoe at this reduced price. It's a cushioned cruiser with a rocker that rolls you from heel to toe smoothly.
The Saucony Ride 17 is one of our favorite running shoes and although the Ride 18 has recently launched, it's not a big enough upgrade to make it a better option than the Ride 17 at this reduced price. Both the women's and men's Ride 17 are reduced to $95 at Amazon right now.
Running shoes don't really get more comfortable than the Asics Gel-Nimbus 26, and having tested it and the newer Gel-Nimbus 27, both offer a very similar ride. That makes this deal, which is available on the women's and men's Gel-Nimbus 26, well worth considering if you need a cushioned daily trainer.
The Glycerin is always one of the most comfortablo running and walking shoes available, and that's certainly true of the Glycerin 21. Both the men's and women's Glycerin 21 are reduced by $51 at Amazon right now, and though the Brooks Glycerin 22 is a small upgrade, this saving is hard to ignore.
The Asics Novablast 5 is one of the best daily trainers you can get and a shoe that will suit a wide range of runners, but that's all true of the Novablast 4 as well, and it's going for just $109 in the Amazon sale. You can get the women's and men's Novablast 4 for that price, with a range of sizes available.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
