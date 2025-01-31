Hurry! The Apple Watch 10 just crashed to a new all-time low price — get it while you can

If you have an iPhone, then this is the early Presidents' Day deal for you. An Apple Watch is the perfect accessory — it’s a great fitness tracker and an extension of your phone on your wrist.

For a limited time the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $319 at Amazon. This is $80 off and the lowest price I’ve seen for this device. As the best smartwatch we’ve tested, this deal is pretty tough to beat.

Lowest Price! Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was £399 now £349 at Amazon While it's a smaller £50 discount, the Apple Watch 10 is on sale for £349 right now at Amazon UK. This is the cheapest price I've seen for the Apple Watch 10 in this region.

In our Apple Watch 10 review we were seriously impressed with this device. Whether this is your first smartwatch or you’re upgrading from an older Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch 10 has seen a ton of significant upgrades that make it a great buy.

First up, the Apple Watch 10 has a gorgeous new wide-angle OLED display. This is 40% brighter on off-angles and makes everything on the screen easier to see, which hugely improves the smartwatch’s usability. The latest Apple Watch has seen a redesign, too; while it looks similar to the previous version, it’s thinner and 10% lighter. This makes it more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Plus, the Apple Watch 10 is a super useful health tracking device. It’s loaded with all the features we look for in the best fitness trackers, including sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, advanced running and biking metrics and more. New to the Apple Watch 10 is a sleep apnea detector; it’ll track your breathing disturbances during the night and alert you if it senses that sleep apnea has occurred.

There are a couple of downsides to this Apple Watch. Its battery life is the same as the previous model at 18 hours. Its charging speed has improved, though, which somewhat mitigates this issue — you can charge the Apple Watch 10 to 80% in 30 minutes, while a 15-minute quick charge nets 8 hours of life. It also sucks that Apple has disabled the Blood Oxygen app due to a patent dispute, so you won't be able to get blood oxygen readings any more.

The Apple Watch 10 is our choice for the best smartwatch, so make sure you get one while it’s on sale! For more savings, check out the Skechers deals I’d buy from $24 in Amazon’s sale.