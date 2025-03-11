Lululemon just dropped new spring activewear styles — 21 items I’m adding to my cart from $14
Spring workout apparel and accessories for less
Spring is almost here — which means it's just about time to swap out your winter gear for warmer weather activewear. If you're hoping to add some lighter layers to your collection or brighten it up with some spring hues, Lululemon is the place to shop.
It's no secret that the quality, comfort and style of Lululemon's apparel can be considered elite. And while their workout gear tends to run a bit pricey, one of my favorite pro tips is to keep an eye on their 'We Made Too Much' section. In fact, I've handpicked tons of new spring styles from the section starting at just $14.
Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite spring essentials from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
- Lululemon Beanie: was $48 now $24
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $39
- Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Seamless Strappy Racerback Tank Top: was $58 now $39
- Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie: was $98 now $49
- Lululemon Back To Life Sport Bottle: was $72 now $54
- Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54
- Lululemon ABC Jogger: was $128 now $69
- Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $79
- Lululemon Steady State Half Zip: was $128 now $89
Lululemon Accessories
Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.
Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.
I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie when the weather is cool. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all the time.
The 1L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We also like that it's made with a water-repellent fabric should you get caught outdoors during a passing spring shower.
This Lululemon sport bottle lets you hit your hydration goals in style. With a 32 oz capacity, it's vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for hours. It also has an easy open lid that's a cinch to use.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
This tank top is a dependable companion for all kinds of workouts. Its long cut gives you some extra coverage and it's stretchy and naturally breathable.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
One of the cutest items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is now available starting from $39. This cropped t-shirt makes for great everyday wear, as it's lightweight and contours your body. It's made of Nulu fabric that feels soft against the skin.
I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off.
A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat away from your body.
Right now you can grab this Nulu Slim-Fit skirt starting from just $39. It stretches four ways and has a slit in the back, allowing you to move freely. Plus, it's super soft, breathable and wicks sweat. It's cut to hit just below the knee.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
Available in 5 different colors, this crewneck is serious about softness. The sweatshirt is made with a fleecy fabric and pairs perfectly with sweatpants. It also features an oversized fit and is the perfect length.
These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.
Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Crisp, smooth and slightly stretchy, these trousers create a polished look that's actually comfortable. You can wear them when you're working out and hanging at home, or dress them up for a night on the town.
You can't beat a classic sweater, and this one can be styled in so many ways, like wearing it with some joggers for your rest day, or with jeans for an evening out.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Not a typo! This impressive 65-inch OLED is only $999 right now
Ninja air fryers, blenders and grills are all on major sale now — 13 deals I’m adding to my cart