Last-minute Valentine's Day deals — 25 gift ideas I’d shop now from $14

Valentine's Day is just a few days away — and if you're hoping to impress that special someone in your life with a great gift, now is your last chance to do so! Don't stress (yet). We've found darling deals to fit just about every budget, but you'll need to place your order ASAP.

You can never go wrong with flowers — and right now, 1-800-Flowers has a wide selection of roses, teddy bears or chocolates from just $24. If you have a beauty-lover or skincare guru in your life, I recommend the NIRA Pro Laser that's now $100 off. You can also gift your favorite bookworm with the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle that's now down to $146.

Additionally, we're seeing a plethora of great Valentine's Day finds from retailers like Amazon, Lululemon, Cozy Earth and more. We can't guarantee that all of these items will arrive by February 14, but many retailers are offering expedited shipping, so be sure to check delivery dates and options. Here are our favorite Valentine's Day finds from $14.

Best Valentine's Day Deals

Lululemon Valentine's Day gifts: items from $14 @ Lululemon

Regardless of who you're shopping for, there's something cozy, sporty and stylish for everyone at Lululemon. The store's online Valentine's Day section is filled to the brim with hidden gems starting at just $14 (in celebration of February 14)!

1-800-Flowers: deals from $24 @ 1-800-Flowers

Valentine's Day wouldn't be the same without roses, teddy bears, or chocolates. Fortunately, 1-800-Flowers has deals on all of them. Prices start as low as $24.

Cozy Earth Valentine's Day sale: up to 25% off @ Cozy Earth

From pajamas and sleep masks to bedding and blankets, Cozy Earth's name says everything you need to know. They make some of the softest and coziest products on the market — many of which are 25% off for Valentine's Day. I recommend buying your leading lady these Rib-Knit Classic Long Sleeve Pajama Set at $40 off.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16 at Amazon For the yogi in your life, this yoga mat is on sale for just $15. Measuring 68 x 24 inches, the 4mm-thin Gaiam Print Yoga Mat mat weighs less than 2 pounds, making it an easy carry to the gym. This sticky no-slip mat comes in nine unique designs, so you can even pick one to match their personality.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers. Note: this sold for $17 on Black Friday.

NEOM Massage Oil Candle for Sleep: was $47 now $33 at Amazon NEOM makes some really nice candles using 100% natural fragrances — and this one's great for your skin and your sleep. If you didn't know a candle could do this much, it can. Using a wonderful blend of lavender, chamomile and patchouli, it'll help you relax. Plus, the careful use of oils and cocoa seed butter will moisturize and hydrate your skin.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than a bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. Perfect for date night, the durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading out to the movies or dinner.

Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $145 now $99 at timberland.com Boasting 4.5/5 stars with tons of positive reviews, these waterproof boots feature superior traction and a comfortable fabric lining. One happy customer wrote, "When I tried on these Redwood shoes, it was a game-changer for me. The shoes fit perfectly — neither too tight nor too loose, with no discomfort."

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The tiny Beats Studio Buds are a great way of getting hold of a pair of noise canceling earbuds without breaking the bank. In our four-star Beats Studio Buds review, we were surprised that the effective ANC and solid sound quality came at such an affordable price. IPX4 water resistance means you can take them to work out as well. Plus, you can't beat their bright red hue in celebration of Valentine's Day.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Ugg Tazzlita (Women's): was $150 now $104 at UGG US This is what I like to call a statement shoe! Reaching a cozy level 20 on the UGG Comfort Scale, these bold shoes feature a plush interior that spills out into a sheepskin collar over the luxe suede upper. They're the perfect cozy gift for a loved one.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like a hot cup of coffee. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its rose gold hue.

Polaroid Now Instant Camera: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Capture those loved-up moments, or just snap a few shots of your day-to-day life with this epic instant camera from Polaroid. It's a bundle, too, meaning for just $129 you'll get the point-and-shoot camera alongside a pack of film for 16 photos. The internal battery charges via USB-C, so you don't have to waste any cash on replacing them either. We don't keep physical photos these days, but with this piece of kit, you can.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon Have a bookworm in your life? This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover (in a pretty pink rose color) and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep them reading for a long time.

Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse: was $350 now $199 at Amazon For someone who appreciates a little flair in the kitchen, this red sauteuse is the perfect gift. From sauces and stews to stir-fries and risottos, the Signature Sauteuse truly does it all in the kitchen. The versatile pot is a cross between a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven. Plus, its colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $279 at Amazon With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, there's a little bit of a discount to be had on the current gen console. We may say a little, but any discount on a Nintendo product is something to celebrate. And if you're looking to celebrate your loved one that likes a bit of cozy gaming, then this is an excellent buy.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only a few months old but it's already on sale for $70 less. New to the Apple Watch is a sleep apnea detection feature, improved noise suppression during phone calls and on-wrist translations. It retains the 18 hours of battery life but it is the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.

NIRA Pro Laser: was $599 now $480 at niraskin.com Use code LOVE20 at checkout. Introducing NIRA, the first and only painless at-home laser that not only targets your face, but also reaches your neck, chest and back of hands. Although it supposedly takes 90 days to see results, I've been using this device for the past month and I've noticed smoother fine lines and a decrease in wrinkles. It also makes my skin super supple snd adds a subtle glow. The device is super simple to use and brings laser treatments to the comfort and convenience of your own home. Save $120 today by using the code LOVE20 at checkout.