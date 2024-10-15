Hurry! Our favorite password manager is half-off right now

We're mid-way through October and retailers are officially in holiday mode. If you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early, there's one item we recommend — a good password manager. Not only can it safeguard your accounts from cyber attacks, but it can also help you remember all of your log-ins.

Currently, Keeper is taking 50% off all Personal and Family plans. Additionally, you can save 30% off all Business plans. That's one of the biggest percent-off discounts we've seen from Keeper. After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120). For more ways to save, make sure to read our guide to the best Keeper Security promo codes.

Keeper password manager: 50% off select plans @ Keeper

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, Keeper Unlimited plans are 50% off. For instance, you can get a 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120).

Password managers create bulletproof passwords and keep them safe for you. This can come in handy if you tend to shop at various retailers and have trouble remembering your log-in.

When it comes to Keeper, we named it one of the best password managers you can buy. In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. Keeper has a free tier, but we recommend upgrading to the paid plan. It offers everything found in the free plan, plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

We're also fans of Keeper's Security Audit, which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.

Keeper is a must if you plan on doing a lot of online holiday shopping this year.