I'm a personal trainer — 5 mega protein powder deals I'd actually buy during Prime Day from just $24

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it, epic deals on the best protein powders on the market. Whether you like to fuel your workouts with whey, isolate, or organic blends, I've selected some deals worth shopping for.

Right now, you can pick up the best-selling Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder for just $27 in the delicious vanilla ice cream flavor, which is 33% off on the leading sports brand.

As a personal trainer, I take my protein seriously, so you can guarantee I've scoured Amazon for the best protein deals, and will continue to update this page as and when I spot a bargain. And why not pick up the best protein shakers while you're here?

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder: was $35 now $24 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal slices 30% off this organic, gluten-free, vegan protein powder. You can choose from delicious flavors like iced coffee and creamy chocolate fudge and pack in 21g of protein.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder: was $41 now $27 @ Amazon

With 24g protein and 5.5g BCAAs per serve, you can now access the world's #1 sports nutrition brand for 33% less this Prime Day. The powder has also been tested against banned substances, so you know you're in safe hands.

Ghost Whey Protein Powder: was 44 now $33 @ Amazon

Save 25% with this Prime Day deal. The brand is Amazon's choice in sports nutrition and offers 25g protein per serve plus 160 calories only. The 2.2lb tub lasts for 26 servings, too.

MyProtein Whey Impact Protein Powder: was $65 now $56 @ Amazon

It's a modest discount, but any savings you can make on MyProtein are worth it, in my opinion. Only 120 calories, 5g BCAAs and 22g protein per serve, MyProtein delivers truly delicious protein flavors without the chalky aftertaste. In some flavors, this protein is usually upward of $70.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder, Strawberries 'N Crème: was $64 now $44 @ Amazon

A whopping 32g Protein, 32 servings and fortified with vitamins and calcium, Muscle Milk knows how to do protein powder. The 5lb tub is packed full of goodness to fuel your workouts. This deal is for strawberries 'n creme.

Once you've picked up one of these mega deals, we recommend learning how much protein you need to build muscle to help meet your fitness goals, and checking out this epic protein shake Chris Hemsworth loves. As guidance, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

